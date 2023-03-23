School News: March 23rd – 29th

Help Out the Track and Field Team

The Meridian Track & Field Team is excited to host two home meets this year. One is on Wednesday, March 29th, and the other is on Wednesday, April 12th. If one doesn’t know, track & field meets require a small village to run, and they need volunteers to help with timing, running field events, and concessions. They will provide all necessary materials for all volunteer positions. Sign up to help at signupgenius.com.

The Lasso Seeks Help to Fund Print Copies

The Lasso is an entirely student-run newspaper at Meridian High School. They are currently fundraising for the spring magazine and seek advertisers. The magazine will be distributed around Falls Church and at Meridian High School in early April. The money from the advertisements helps to buy print copies. Please reach out to eic.lasso@gmail.com if interested in purchasing an advertisement or to provide a donation.

Mrs. Mary Kate Hughes’ 5th grade students produced a podcast using technical skills, writing skills, production and more. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)

25 Students Qualify for Service Recognition

As of Tuesday, March 14th, twenty-five Meridian high students have qualified for National Community Service Award recognition. These students have been using Innerview, Meridian’s newly adopted service learning platform, to capture the work they are doing in their school, local, and global community related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Buy 3D Printed Jewelry to Support Robotics

The MHS robotics team, 1418, sells 3D-printed jewelry to fundraise for upcoming competitions and seasons. They must be ordered by April 1st. The first competition will be held at Hayfield Secondary School on March 18 and 19.

For any questions, reach out to @1418roboticsmhs on Instagram or at robotics1418@gmail.com.

Students Release ‘Lines of Inquiry’

Mrs. Mary Kate Hughes’ 5th grade students have worked hard during Tiger Pause learning the skills needed to produce a podcast (technical skills, writing skills, production, direction, recording, editing). Thanks to an FCEPTA grant, they have the equipment they need to share their message with the community now.

The podcast can be located on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts by searching for “Lines of Inquiry” “Episode 2: Persuasion.”

MHS Shines at Regional KidWind Challenge

On Wednesday, March 15th, two teams from Meridian High School traveled to Shenandoah University to compete in the regional KidWind Challenge. This challenge is open to students in grades 5-12 and encourages students to use wind and solar energies creatively and innovatively.

These teams comprising Paige Kessman, Delaney Flanagan, Emily Borum, Clementine Kim, Lucy Hladky, Ben Bernsteen, Kaitlyn Hendrikson, Henry Nguyen, Sam Fried, Cameron Dunn, and Zubin Basil performed exceptionally well and earned first and second-place recognition, respectively. Additionally, both teams have qualified for the state level of this competition.