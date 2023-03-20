Suspect Arrested for Multiple Incidents of Carjacking, Hit and Run

Suspect is same individual in incidents from Friday, Sunday.

Monday, March 20, 2023 — City of Falls Church Police announced that the individual arrested on Sunday is the same person wanted for a stolen vehicle, carjacking, and hit and run on Friday. Exact charges are pending, and the man’s name and photo will be released once available.

“I want to thank our officers and dispatch who persevered through the numerous incidents,” said Police Chief Mary Gavin. “And a big thank you to the community members who stopped to help the victims and called in tips. The ‘See Something, Say Something’ mantra helped us immensely with this arrest.”

On Friday, March 17, at about 12:30 p.m., police responded to 1200 W. Broad St. for a reported hit and run. The suspect drove onto a sidewalk, hit a pedestrian, telephone utility box, and two parked cars. The pedestrian did not need medical care.

The suspect then fled to a shopping center parking lot where he injured a person loading groceries and stole their vehicle. That victim was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was later recovered in Fairfax County.

On Sunday, March 19, at about 3:45 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Birch and W. Broad Sts. for report of an assault and attempted carjacking. one victim was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Based on tips called in immediately from the area, police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, who matched the exact description of the suspect from Friday’s incidents, including wearing the same clothes.

Anyone with information, photos, or video should contact Detective Henderson at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711) or rhenderson@fallschurchva.gov.

The photos below are from Friday’s incidents. No other photos or videos are available at this time, including the suspect’s mug shot. Any photos, videos, and further information will be posted in a news release.