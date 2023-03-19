Suspect Arrested in Carjacking

Sunday, March 19, 2023 — At about 4:15 p.m. today, City of Falls Church Police responded to the 1200 block of W. Broad Street for report of a carjacking. Police arrested a suspect; name, age, and photo are not yet available.



One victim has non-life threatening injuries.



Police are investigating if the suspect is the same person wanted for a stolen vehicle and hit and run incident on Friday (news release here).



Further updates will be posted through news release. There are currently no photos or videos, no confirmation of the suspect’s name.



