Business News & Notes: March 2nd – 8th

Art and Frame of Falls Church is Expanding

In its 22nd year, Art and Frame is growing and moving to a new location in April. Artist studios and small business office spaces are available for rent at 307 E. Annandale Road, a Gateway location into the City of Falls Church. Studio/office spaces range from 102 – 910 square feet. Floor to ceiling windows in every space and plenty of onsite parking! Contact Tom Gittins at artandframefc@gmail.com for more details and to arrange to see the remaining available spaces.

Locals Among Best Places to Work

Virginia Magazine has released the 13th Annual Best Places to Work in Virginia. Three Falls Church companies made the list, all in the midsize employer category. Dynamis Inc., a consulting firm, came in at number 7; SpinSys, a technology firm, came in at number 8, and Axiom Resource Management, Inc., a consulting firm, came in at number 14. Virginia Business compiles the list in collaboration with Best Companies Group based in Pennsylvania.

Local Among Top Hottest Companies

Via Satellite has named the top 10 companies to watch that provide satellite communications, ground systems, manufacturing, imagery and sensing, and launch services. Lynk of Falls Church was one of three named in Fairfax County for expected activity in 2023, transformational technology, groundbreaking deals, and overall industry excitement. Lynk’s direct satellite-to-cell service is making headway to connect four billion potential customers globally without broadband coverage, largely in rural areas. The FCC granted Lynk the first commercial license for a satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone service last September.

Cybersecurity Risks and Trends

Thursday, March 9, 12:30 – 1:30 pm – The Virginia SBDC is hosting an online session on Cybersecurity. With growing incidents of attack surface expansion, data security breaches, identity theft, and remote code execution attacks, this presentation will offer proactive measures. Register for the free session to learn how to avoid the top five mistakes that could let hackers in. The meeting link will be shared upon registration at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=900430012.

Fresh Start Business Grant

Incfile has announced another round of grant-making to aspiring entrepreneurs . One adult entrepreneur will receive $2,500 toward business startup costs and Incfile’s Gold Plan which includes incorporation services, free Registered services for a year, and free tax consultation. The deadline to apply is March 31st with details at https://www.incfile.com/entrepreneur-grant#entrepreneur-grant.

Bonus City Gift Card Expirations

The City of Falls Church wants you to be sure to use the Bonus Gift Cards soon. These expire within 90 days of purchase, whereas the original gift cards purchased do not expire.

BAE Systems to Repair and Modernize USS Nitze

The Pentagon has announced that under a $145 million ship repair contract, BAE Systems’ Norfolk Ship Repair will repair, modernize, and maintain the guided missile destroyer USS Nitze under a $145 million contract, the Pentagon announced Friday. The work will be completed in Norfolk by October 2024 and includes options that could be valued up to $161 million if selected. Signal Mutual, a provider of longshore worker compensation benefits, recognized BAE Systems’ U.S. ship repair business as a top safety company for 2022, the second year in a row.