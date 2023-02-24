Business News & Notes: February 23rd – March 1st

Falls Church City Business License Renewal Forms

The 2023 Falls Church City Business License Renewal Forms should have been delivered to all City businesses and received by now. The 2023 Business License Renewal Form (the counter version without your business’s data on it) is available on the City’s website at: fallschurchva.gov/442/Business-License-Tax-Forms or it can be sent to you by e-mail, if you want to renew your business license sooner.

The deadline to renew all business licenses is by March 1, 2023, or postmarked by that date, to avoid a 10 percent late payment penalty. All paid 2022 business license holders are in good standing until March 1, 2023, due to the annual two month grace period for January and February.

You can drop your 2023 Business License Renewal Form in the US Mail, or in the yellow City Hall 24/7 Drop Box located next to the West Wing Door entrance, or in person at the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office in suite 202W of the West Wing of City Hall, located at 300 Park Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046.

Any questions? Please call (703) 248-5450, or e-mail us at: commissioner@fallschurchva.gov.

City Outreach to Eden Center Continues

The East End Small Area Plan has been under review by the community and involves the Vietnamese Eden Center. The redevelopment plan has been underway in Falls Church for over two years, but many of the Vietnamese family businesses there have not been engaged with the planning process due to language and other barriers. To change that, a group a young Vietnamese Americans are organizing to help the owners — often their parents — understand what may happen, and to help the county understand the needs of their community. The City of Falls Church has planned additional outreach.

Northrop and BAE Systems Collaboration

Northrop Grumman has partnered with the U.S. Navy and BAE Systems, with its North American headquarters in Falls Church, on technology. They are testing Northrop Grumman airborne gateway technology aboard an unmanned aerial system to provide information across maritime assets.

Burke & Herbert Bank to Trade on Nasdaq

Virginia’s oldest bank, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. has plans to start trading on the Nasdaq composite within the next few months. In business for 171 years, the community bank established a Fredericksburg headquarters and expanded its commercial service in Loudoun County and Richmond.

Northrop Grumman Wins Navy Contract

Northrop Grumman has received a $92 million contract modification to integrate the Department of the Navy’s large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures system onto multiple aircraft platforms operated by four U.S. military branches.

General Dynamics Wins EPA Contract

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) received a $45.6 million contract from the Environmental Protection Agency to provide the infrastructure and program support for the Superfund Program. This provides cleanup operations at areas impacted by oil spills, natural disasters and other environmental emergencies.