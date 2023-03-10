Business News & Notes: March 9th – 15th

Compass Coffee to Open in Falls Church

DC-based Compass Coffee has announced plans to open a full service, drive thru location in the Shops at West Falls Church. They will modify the former BB&T bank building to serve seasonal drink flavors as well as breakfast sandwiches and pastries for those on the go. Compass Coffee opened in 2014 and has 16 shops across the region. It hopes to open this summer.

NOVA Job Market Update

The Northern Virginia Community College Office of Career Services has compiled statistics on jobs posted in Northern Virginia from December 2022 through February 2023. Among the highlights, Northern Virginia had nearly 105,000 job postings in this time period, ranking 25th among all metropolitan areas across the country. The Washington, DC metro area had almost 266,000 job postings, ranking 5th in all metropolitan areas. There were more job postings for software developers than any other occupation (7,338) and registered nurses ranked 3rd. The top three companies posting jobs in Northern Virginia were Booz Allen Hamilton, Leidos and Inova Health System.

Best Hospitals Ranked

Newsweek has published its 2023 list of the World’s Best Hospitals with fifteen in DC and Virginia. Among those in Northern Virginia, two are in the top 100. Inova Fairfax Hospital ranked #72, Inova Alexandria Hospital was #100. The goal of the study was to provide a data-based comparison of hospital reputations and performance across the country.

Navigating the New SBA VOSB/SDVOSB Certification

The SBA has recently taken over the certification of VOSB/SDVOSB for set-aside opportunities with the government. GovCon 101 will walk contractors through the new application and share advice on how to properly apply. Participants will learn where to access the portal to submit applications, how to manage the required data, which documents are needed, and eligibility guidelines. The Virginia SBDC session is free and participants will receive the Zoom link upon registration at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430004.

Craft Beverage: Media Marketing Webinar

The Virginia SBDC is facilitating a free seminar for those in the craft beverage industry to learn more about the importance of marketing and developing a strategy to work with the media. Virginia SBDC Craft Beverage Assistance program manager Chris Van Orden and Lisa Archer, Editor and Publisher of Edible Blue Ridge, will discuss the craft beverage sector, the media’s process for sourcing stories on local producers, and what makes a good subject. Participants must register in advance and the Zoom will then be shared. Visit https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=900430016.

BAE Systems Receives $245.6 M Contract

Falls Church-based BAE Systems received a contract to procure materials for armored vehicle production. The Pentagon announced that under a $245.6 million cost-sharing contract, the work will support the future purchase of the Army’s Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPV). The AMPV program will replace the service’s Vietnam War-era M113 armored personnel carriers. The Army and BAE intend to accelerate the production since approximately 200 M113s have been sent to Ukraine.