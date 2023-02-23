News & Notes: February 23rd – March 1st

Ukraine Frontline Film Discussion Coming Soon

As the first anniversary of Putin’s war in Ukraine approaches, people are invited on Saturday, February 25th to watch the recent FRONTLINE documentary about the war and then come to the Mary Riley Styles Public Library for a discussion with journalist Solomia Hera and translator Lev Zinchenko. Register before 1:00 p.m. on February 25th at mrspl.org/event. The event will run from 1:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. Walk-ins welcome space permitting.

Celebrate Business Community with Upcoming Ball

The Chamber will host the Annual Business Awards Gala, The Bootleggers Ball, at the State Theatre on Wednesday, March 29th. The entire Falls Church community event is invited to celebrate the business community. Auction donations may be donated by going on to fallschurchchamber.org

Business in F.C. Raising Money for Turkey/Syria Relief

At the Falls Church Farmers Market, Richard Doyle and his wife are raising money for a charity that is currently helping Turkey and Syria after the earthquake. The Doyles have a couple of tables at the Farmer’s Market that include various items such as charcuterie trays, lazy Susans, chopping blocks, small tables and more. Every penny collected goes to the national charity Together Rising, which is currently donating to the Turkey and Syria relief. The tables are present at the Farmer’s Market every other Saturday. The Doyles said they appreciate any help to maximize contributions to the charity.

Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect Arrested in Merrifield

On Monday, February 6th at 11:21 p.m., the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters. Officers were called to King Chapels Road in Merrifield for a report of a man, later identified as 45-year-old Juan Carlos Monteagudo Hernandez of Falls Church, attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Officers checking the area located Hernandez in a white work truck that contained several AC units and additional catalytic converters in the rear truck bed. Hernandez was charged with felony catalytic converter theft and held on a $1,500 bond.

People can learn more and be prepared for a possible theft by attending the “Etch & Prevent Catalytic Converter Theft” event hosted by the Fairfax County Police Department on Saturday, February 25th from 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. at G&C Tire and Auto Service (14008 Willard Road, Chantilly). The event features the Fairfax County Police Crime Prevention Unit partnering with G&C Tire and Auto Service to offer free CATECH/CATGUARD Anti-Theft Labels which can be applied to one’s catalytic converter.

Senior Living Community Hosts Exhibit for Kurdish Artist

Local senior living community, Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads (GHBC), is hosting a gallery art exhibition with Lukman Ahmad, a Syrian-born American Kurdish artist who uses his art to pay homage to the Kurdish experience and the women and girls lost in the Yazidi genocide. The exhibition, which features 45 paintings by Ahmad, is now open to the public and will be on display through April 4. Ahmad will be donating 50 percent of the proceeds from each sale to earthquake relief efforts through the Episcopal Relief & Development (ERD).

On Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m., GHBC will host a reception and talk with Ahmad. The event is open to the public and will feature Syrian food, musicians, and instruments. Ahmad is creating a new painting inspired by the earthquake to auction off during the reception and will donate 100 percent of these proceeds to ERD.

Future of I-66 Express Lanes Discussed at Recent Panel

On Thursday, February 9th, the Washington Business Journal held their first “On the Road” event of the year that took an “in depth look” into the I-66 Express Lanes construction project. Alex Orfinger, market president and publisher at the Washington Business Journal, and Luis Vazquez Morales, CEO of I-66 Express Mobility Partners, spoke about how EMP made a “concession agreement” with VDOT to put together a “financial package” of $3.7 million to build express lanes outside the beltway from 2016 to 2022.

A panel discussion held after by the Washington Business Journal’s managing editor Mike Neibauer featured Rick Canizales, director of Prince William County Department of Transportation, and Christina Win, executive director of Prince William County Department of Economic Development. Win spoke about how the express lanes have had a big impact on the local science industry, as an easier access to Dulles International Airport makes it easier for companies to ship things and thus making the region more “competitive.” Canizales showed pictures of present and future improvements to not only the western and eastern portions of I-66, but also the northern and southern roadways such as the interchanges on Prince William Parkway and I-95. These improvements included a diverging interchange at Balls Ford Road in Manassas and extending University Boulevard.

Huge Used Book Sale Coming Soon to Local Library

The Friends of Tysons Library is hosting their huge quarterly used book sale March 2nd — 5th at theTysons-Pimmit Regional Library.

More than 15,000 books and media are offered in 20+ categories. Most are between $0.25 and $3).

Hours are 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. each day, Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library, 7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church VA 22043, (703) 338-3307.

Health & Wellness Fair Coming on February 23rd

Join the Falls Church Community Center senior center on Thursday, February 23rd, for their Health and Wellness Fair from 1:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. There will be complimentary nursing and physical therapy assessments.