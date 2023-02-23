School News: February 23rd – March 1st

Gym Class Now Has Sports due to Grant

To introduce students to the socialization aspects of recreational sports, Ms. Tia Moore requested a grant from the Falls Church Education Foundation. The gym now has options such as table tennis, bocci, can jam, cornhole, and archery. The new PE activities and equipment will enable students to engage in activities that promote “lifetime recreational individual sports and outdoor pursuits.” The students are also challenged to be thinkers and problem solvers and hone their critical thinking skills.

Meridian’s Got Talent premiered with a stellar lineup of extraordinary acts and performances. (Photo: Isabella Haskins)

MHS Environment Club to Collect Plastic

The Meridian Environmental Club asks the FCCPS Community to collect Plastic Film Waste and drop it off at the Meridian main entrance.

Please help by keeping plastic out of waterways by collecting plastic film for the NexTrex Challenge — a challenge through April to collect and weigh as much plastic film trash as possible. Students are asked to set up plastic film collection spaces in their homes and bring them into collection bins at school periodically.

Donate Clothes to Promote Sustainability

Donate gently used or new clothing to promote sustainability within Falls Church City through March 1st. Drop boxes are located at the front of Meridian High School and Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School, and are labeled “Sustainable Wardrobe.”

Winter Goods Drive Held for Turkey Victims

A winter goods drive for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey, organized by the Habitat for Humanity and the SCA of Meridian High School, is currently being held. Donation boxes can be found in the following locations: lobby of each FCCPS school (Jessie Thackrey, Mount Daniel, Oak Street, Mary Ellen Henderson and Meridian HS).

Items to donate: disaster tents, floor mats or tents, sleeping bags, blankets, heaters with converter 220V, food boxes (shelf stable/canned foods), baby formula, diapers, hygiene products and women’s hygiene products.

All items will be delivered to the Turkish Embassy on a weekly basis.