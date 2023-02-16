School News: February 16th – 22nd

Donate to Used Shoe Drive

Donate old/used shoes to boxes outside the Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School and Meridian High School front office from February 13th — 17th. All donations will be sent to Shoes4Souls, a non-profit organization providing shoes to those in need.

Substance Abuse Panel Coming Soon

On Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m., families and community members can join the Virginia Family Network for a virtual panel presenting the latest information about how schools are addressing youth substance abuse. School division leaders from local school divisions will share current challenges, how they are addressing them and how families can get help. RSVP at bit.ly/NVFNsubstancepanel

Over the course of this school year, MHS sophomore Allie Zagorski has taken the lead in developing a series of instructions for tasks in the vivarium on campus. (Photo: Nicole Jones)

Henderson 7th Graders Take on Philadelphia

Seventh-grade Civics students traveled to Philadelphia to visit the National Constitution Center. The interactive educational experience brought the material from the classroom alive for students. They participated in the cultural ambassadors program through the theme of the 1st Amendment — Freedom of Speech. They explored interactive exhibits focused on the Civil War & Reconstruction, the 19th Amendment & Suffrage Movement, and the Three Branches. They interacted with the Founding Fathers in Singers Hall and watched an immersive show about the constitution’s creation called Freedom Rising. They also had a Q&A opportunity with a Federal Judge from New Jersey who spoke about how she deals with 1st amendment rights cases in her position.

MHS Swim and Dive Compete In Finals

The Meridian Swim & Dive Team competed in the Region 3B Championships at Colgan High School. The Mustangs came away victorious as the Boys Team are the Region 3B Champions, and the Girls Team are the Region 3B Runner-up. The chase for both teams came down to the last relay of the day – the 400 Free. The Boys Team won with just a 44-point difference thanks to the relay team and the Diving team for giving the team a 53-point advantage leading into Saturday’s Swim Meet. The Girls Team was victorious over District Rival Brentsville’s Girls Team by just 4 points but could not match Maggie Walker’s 140-point advantage.

The team travels to Richmond next week, February 16-17, for State Championships.

Congrats to District Honors Chorus

Congratulations to Asha Nath, Megan Tombul, Isabel Pierce, Ailene Neal, Izzy Baskins, Eudora Neal, Matthew Bloss-Baum, Aubrey Marrow, and Alex Steinbach for magnificent performances in the District X Honors Choruses this weekend. These students were selected for these choruses during auditions last November. A special congratulations to the students that were selected for All Virginia Honors Chorus: Eudora Neal has been selected for the SATB choir, and Ailene Neal is the 2nd Alternate.