Mustang Basketball Finishes Regular Season With a Win

The girls’ basketball squad at Meridian High returned home on Tuesday night for their regular season finale, playing host to William Monroe. The JV team got the evening started with a win, and then the Mustangs’ seniors were given recognition before the Varsity game tipped off at 7:30. Meridian wasted no time jumping out ahead, with Maureen Tremblay scoring the first two baskets as the Mustangs began the night on an 8-0 run. Monroe was able to find some buckets late in the first, but the home team led by double digits after a period and extended its advantage during the second. The girls led 30-9 at halftime in yet another contest that looked to be decided well before the final buzzer.

Monroe scored the first four points after the break, but the Mustangs answered with a 10-0 run of their own to span the remainder of the third quarter, and the result was never in doubt. Head coach Chris Carrico emptied his bench early in the fourth as the Mustangs won by a final tally of 55-20, ending their regular season with a 20-1 record with the lone loss coming back in December. Elizabeth Creed scored 17 points to lead the way, while Nora Stufft also got into double figures with 10.

Meridian will begin postseason action this Friday as they face Skyline at home, and despite losing three starters from last year’s squad, Carrico and his club are optimistic that a return trip to the State Finals could be in the cards. The Mustangs won the 2021 title for their division but fell to Carroll County last season, and will have a chip on their shoulder as they look to make it back to the big stage.