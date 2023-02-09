S. Oak St; Bridge Work to Close Traffic Starting Monday, February 13th

Beginning Monday morning, Feb. 13, weather permitting, South Oak Street between Timber Lane and South Lee Street will be closed to through traffic to replace the bridge over Tripps Run, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Vehicles needing to reach properties on South Oak Street between Timber Lane and South Lee Street will have access; however, they will not be able to go beyond the point of bridge replacement in either direction.

Through traffic will be detoured via the following routes until late 2023:

Northbound South Oak Street: Timber Lane, Parker Avenue, South Spring Street and West Broad Street (Route 7) back to South Oak Street.

Southbound South Oak Street: South Lee Street, West Broad Street (Route 7), South Spring Street, Parker Avenue and Timber Lane back to South Oak Street.

Pedestrian access along South Oak Street between Timber Lane and South Lee Street will be safely maintained at all times.

The existing South Oak Street bridge was built in 1953 and has a 10-ton weight limit. The new bridge, which will not have posted weight restrictions, will feature a concrete foundation, walls and deck. The bridge replacement project is scheduled for completion in late 2023.