School News: February 9th – 15th

One can order mulch by March 15, which will be delivered by March 25. Bags of mulch will be $6.00 per bag, with a free delivery if one buys 20 bags or more to a local Falls Church City address. All others available for pick up. Buy now at www.mustangfanshop.com

The Meridian Black Student Union hosted a student forum in response to Tyre Nichols death in Memphis.

MHS Swim Prepares for Regionals and States

The Meridian Swim & Dive Team has been hard at work swimming in a 6A competition this season. With the ability to have closer meets, the team has been going head to head against their larger neighboring schools to prepare for Regions and States. The Boys Team is 3-0, and the Girls Team is 2-1 in Conference action this season. With last Friday night’s Senior Night meet against regional rival Manassas Park, the Mustangs brought home wins for both Teams as they head into the Region 3B Meet Today (Dive) and Saturday (Swim).

The team is sending 33 Athletes to Regional Championships: Cora Brown(10), Ally Campbell (10), Evan Dent (9), Anna Dickson (12), Kyra Gorman (11), Julia Hall (11), Matthew Janicki (11), Jonathan Katen (10), Clemintine Kim (10), Sofia Kruszynski (9), Markus Kummer (10), Hayden Kusic (9), Ben McCracken (12), Molly Moore (10), Alexis Niemi (12), Alex Perez (12), Ashok Radcliff (9), Lexi Ries (11), Carson Ruoff (12), Tiberius Schmittel (9), Mykl Skelton (9), Ryan Southern (9), Lydia Sturgill (10), Wes Sturgill (12), Mya Taheri (10), David Thode (9), Sofia Turley (9), Connor Tweddle (10), Alexa Wagner (11), Brody Wagner (9), Alex Way (10), Simon Wing (9), Elysha York (12).

Individuals to qualify for the VHSL State Championships in February are as follows: Girls Team: Kyra Gorman, Anna Dickson, Boys Team: Matthew Janicki, Ben McCracken, Carson Ruoff, Ryan Southern, and Wesley Sturgill.

Broadway Desserts: Chorus Performs Tunes

On Friday night and Saturday afternoon, students from the combined MEHMS and MHS choruses performed a wide range of numbers from popular Broadway musicals.The audience was treated to desserts at the intermission between the 20+ performances. Everyone left the great show humming or singing.

A diverse group of over 30 people spoke about their career path at Meridian High School on Monday for their Career Chats event.

MHS Chats with Career Professionals

Career Chats were held this past Monday for Senior class students at Meridian HS. A diverse group of over 30 people spoke about their career path within the following fields: business management, visual & performing arts, architecture & construction, education, finance & accounting, marketing & retail, government, health science & fitness, information technology, law & public safety, media & communications, and the military. Many speakers have children attending Falls Church City Public Schools, and a couple were graduates of GMHS.

Thanks to a Federal Grant, FCCPS now has a second School Resource Officer, Fallon Norlof. (Photo: FCCPS)

A New SRO Comes to FCCPS

Thanks to a Federal Grant, FCCPS now has a second School Resource Officer. FCC Native Fallon Norloff has an office at Henderson Middle School. She engages with middle school students by playing games during lunchtime. She will also support all the schools.

A little more about Sergeant Norloff: “I came to Falls Church City as a Foster kid and started 4th grade at then TJ (Oak Street); I was then adopted by my amazing family. My experience led me to become a temporary foster parent as an adult. I went to Shepherd University, came home, and started my career in law enforcement. I have been a police officer for 14 years and six years with the Falls Church Police Department. My favorite part about being a police officer is the opportunity to engage with the residents of Falls Church! I have a Frenchie named Olive, and we love taking walks around the National Mall in Washington, DC, on the weekends.”

On Friday night and Saturday afternoon, MHS and MEHMS student choruses performed a wide range of numbers from popular Broadway musicals.

Black History Month Panel Hosted at MHS

The Meridian Black Student Union hosted a student forum in response to Tyre Nichols death in Memphis. It was moderated by the BSU club sponsor, Mr. Patrick Garland. The panel included the following students: Olivia Pierre, Miles Pierre, Bethany Michael, Joyce Tadesse-Kassa, Jasmine Rodriguez-Black, Elbetel Kiros, and Kate Yameogo.