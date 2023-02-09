Senior Living Facilities Provide Opportunities to Keep One Feeling ‘Youthful’

When someone is thinking about moving into a senior living facility, or placing their loved one in an assisted living facility, there may be some surrounding negative stigma over these types of housing centers. However, local senior living facilities are providing ways to ensure a resident and their families that these centers won’t restrict them from having an enjoyable experience.

Retirement homes and assisted living/nursing homes are sometimes thought to be a place where “older” people spend the rest of their lives if they are unable to keep up with their homes or maintain their health on their own. This can cause these types of facilities to be looked at negatively, but in recent years, these centers have been able to provide various activities and events so that their residents don’t feel like they are a day over 55.

In the City of Falls Church and surrounding areas, local senior living facilities offer their residents and families ways to enjoy their time at the center. These can be activities inside the facility or even trips to outside locations .

According to their website, the Kensington Falls Church offers activities seven days a week, “from morning until evening,” as well as various events. These activities and events have “been shown” to “reduce stress, preserve wellness, keep the mind sharp and increase feelings worth.” Current and past activities include baking, morning motion classes, movie nights and more. During the holidays, residents were taken by staff to enjoy the winter lights in Falls Church neighborhoods.

Clubs are also offered to residents who may have physical and memory illnesses. For those who have Parkinson’s, exercise clubs are offered at The Kensington Reston, which not only allows Falls Church participants to engage in physical activity outside, but also visit an outside center where they can meet others.

Chesterbrook Residencies in Falls Church states on their website that it is an “active and charming assisted living community,” offering daily activities each month. Shopping, museum and lunch trips to various local stores, museums and restaurants, physical activities such as chair yoga and dance fitness, movie nights, card games are offered to residents of Chesterbrook.

For upcoming holidays such as Valentines Day and Mardis Gras, Chesterbrook hosts various parties to get residents excited about celebrating. On February 14th, a music party will be held in the lounge of the facility, and on February 23rd, a Mardi Gras-themed birthday party will also be held in the lounge.

In Potomac Falls, Falcons Landing offers both a retirement community and assisted living facility. On their website, they state that their residents once lived an “active life,” so there’s “no reason to slow down” when entering their facilities. Various clubs are offered at Falcons, including arts and crafts, book, computer, investment and “knit wits.” Resident-run committees are also offered at Falcons that allows residents to become closer to others who may be their new “neighbors.”

For residents who want to remain physically active, walking clubs, fitness classes such as aqua and chair aerobics are offered to Falcon’s residents. Three dining facilities are also available at Falcon’s, which allows residents to enjoy a dining experience while also getting to know fellow residents.