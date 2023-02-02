School News & Notes: February 2nd – 8th

MHS Environmental Club Collecting Plastic

The Meridian Environmental Club asks the FCCPS Community to collect Plastic Film Waste and drop it off at the Meridian main entrance.

Please help keep plastic out of waterways by collecting plastic film for the NexTrex Challenge — a challenge from Dec. to April to collect and weigh as much plastic film trash as possible. Students are asked to set up plastic film collection spaces in their homes and bring them into collection bins at school periodically.

MHS Basketball Hosts Youth Night

Come out to support Boys and Girls Varsity Basketball This Friday, February 3rd at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Meridian High School gym.

Elementary and Middle School students wearing a youth basketball jersey will be admitted free. Parents/community members must purchase tickets online (no cash accepted at the gate).

Choral Department Present Show

The Meridian High School and Henderson Middle School Choral Department present “A Dessert on Broadway” on Friday, February 3rd at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 4th at 2:00 p.m. at the Meridian High School Auditorium.

Admission is $5 and includes a fancy dessert and beverage served at Intermission.

Order Mulch by March 15

One can order mulch by March 15, which will be delivered by March 25. Bags of mulch will be $6.00 per bag, with a free delivery if one buys 20 bags or more to a local Falls Church City address. All others available for pick up. Buy now at www.mustangfanshop.com

MHS Cyber Club are State Champions

The Meridian High School CyberPatriot Club season ended with three teams competing in the Gold TIER semifinals. Among these teams was Team Diphenhydramine of Matthew Janicki, Jose Perez, Carlos Ortiz, Carson Ramey, Will Kroboth, and Joseph Ziayee.

During last month’s State Round competition, Team Diphenhydramine earned a 2nd place rank for the state in the Gold TIER. Congrats to all teams that have worked hard to learn more about Cyber Defense by securing virtual networks.

Opportunity to Share Career Experience

The next Career Chat at Meridian HS will be held on Monday, February 6, from 9:30-11:30 am. Career Chats are informal discussions about past and current careers and the often windy road from high school to becoming a working adult. Soon-to-be graduates from the 2023 Senior class will be the audience on this day. All professions are welcome. Please get in touch with Regan Davis at davisr@fccps.org or complete the form below to sign up to share one’s career experience.