Community News & Notes: February 2nd – 8th

Shepherd Center Honors Long-Time Driver

On January 10, Tom Callanen and his wife, Susan Snell, welcomed Shepherd’s Center volunteers into their home for a recognition holiday brunch. The Center Board honored driver Connie Van Zandt with its 2022 Ed Schrock Volunteer of the Year Award. She was recognized for selflessly providing 39 of their clients with 193 rides during the year, driving over 3,300 miles and devoting over 300 hours of her time.

The first snow of the 2023 season made an appearance on Wednesday, February 1st. The snow dusting didn’t stop people from going out and about to enjoy their regular activities. (Photo: Sue Johnson)

Local Skater Wins Figure Skating Championship Title

Ilia Malinin, a George C. Marshall High School senior from Vienna, became the men’s national winner in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Sunday. The competition wrapped up Sunday in San Jose, California as the 18-year-old won his first title.

At Sunday’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships, he completed a quadruple flip, Salchow and Lutz despite a fall attempting the quadruple Axel in the free skate, according to the U.S. Figure Skating website. His total score was 287.74.

Malinin is affiliated with the Washington Figure Skating Club and trains in Reston. He is a Marshall High School senior who will graduate in 2023.

Career Chats Hosted at Meridian High School

Meridian High School has scheduled dates for students to hear from people in all types of careers and professions. These Career Chats are an opportunity to share professional expertise and career path with youth as they contemplate their fields of study and future careers. These sessions run 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. To learn more, contact Regan Davis, Community Outreach Coordinator at davisr@fccps.org. One may register at https://bit.ly/fcnp0223ps.

Sig. Theatre to Recognize Chita Rivera With Award

On April 3, 2023, Virginia’s Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre will honor the theatrical icon Chita Rivera with the company’s twelfth Stephen Sondheim Award. The Stephen Sondheim Award will be presented at a black-tie Gala Benefit at the Embassy of Italy and will benefit Signature Theatre’s artistic, education, and community programs.

This spring, Signature is thrilled to celebrate the legendary Chita Rivera, one of Broadway’s greatest triple-threat talents. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway production of West Side Story brought her stardom and launched a storied career.

Spanberger Relaunches ‘Valentines for Vets’ Effort

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has launched her fourth annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living in the 7th District.

Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s new Prince William County district office (2241D Tacketts Mill Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22192). The deadline for submission is Thursday, Feb. 9.

Fashion Centre Hosts Lunar New Year Celebration

Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, a world-class shopping destination located in the heart of Washington D.C. Metro is inviting shoppers from across the DMV to its Lunar New Year celebration in partnership with the Asian American Chamber of Commerce.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. guests can enjoy a dynamic, full immersion in Asian culture with live entertainment including lion dances, a dragon parade and traditional Asian music and dance performances. Kids, teens and parents alike can participate in a variety of hands-on, interactive activities to ring in the Year of the Rabbit and participate in one of the most widely celebrated holidays worldwide. A variety of traditional Asian pastries will be available for all guests to sample.

Grace Christian Academy to Host Fundraiser at Bolay F.C.

Local school Grace Christian Academy will be hosting a fundraiser at Bolay restaurant on Wednesday, February 8th. Friends and supporters can mention Grace Christian Academy at check out and Bolay will donate a percentage of sales to the school. This fundraiser will apply to eat-in or carry-out orders throughout the day.

Proceeds from the Bolay fundraiser will go towards tuition assistance for low-income families.

City Council Visits State Legislature

The City Council attended the Virginia Municipal League’s Local Government Day held in Richmond on Thursday, January 19.

Local Government Day gives municipalities the opportunity to connect with state legislators, understand the General Assembly policy process, and advocate for their communities’ needs. Council met with state representatives, policy experts, and other local government officials to discuss important pending legislation. Under discussion were budgeting requests for stormwater mitigation, affordable housing, and pedestrian and bicycle safety, as well as the grocery sales tax and the future of public education.

Save the Date for Annual Business Awards Gala

On Wednesday, March 29, the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will host their Annual Business Awards Gala at the State Theatre. There are opportunities to sponsor, donate auction items, and nominate local chamber businesses for recognition. Contact Cathy Soltys at fallschurchchamber.org today to donate auction items. Mark a calendar today and watch for more details.