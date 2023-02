According to the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department, at 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1st, a Fairfax County Public School bus tire caught on fire on Leesburg Pike near Pimmit Drive. It was put out after children were safely removed from the bus by the bus drive

According to the Fairfax County Public School media relations team, the county contracted maintenance shop, Department of Vehicles Services (DVS) towed the bus and will conduct a thorough investigation.