City of Falls Church Police Seek Jewelry Store Robbery Suspects

On Friday, January 27 at about 12:50 p.m., three suspects entered Princess Diamonds (6757-12 Wilson Blvd.) and stole about $100,000 in jewelry. One suspect pointed a handgun at an employee while another suspect used a hammer to shatter display cases and access jewelry. The three subjects fled in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan.

The three suspects are each described as black males who are about 6 feet tall. They wore ski masks that covered most of their faces. Two wore black winter coats, and one wore a gray winter coat with red and blue stripes across the chest.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Clyde Gandionko at 703-248-5284 (TTY 711) or cgandionko@fallschurchva.gov.