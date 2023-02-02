News Briefs: February 2nd – 8th

Fairfax County School Bus Fire In Pimmit Hills Put Out Safely

According to the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department, at 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1st, a Fairfax County Public School bus tire caught on fire at Leesburg Pike near Pimmit Drive. It was put out after children were safely removed from the bus by the bus driver.

According to the Fairfax County Public School media relations team, the county contracted maintenance shop, Department of Vehicles Services (DVS) towed the bus and will conduct a thorough investigation.

City of Falls Church Police Seek Jewelry Store Robbery Suspects

On Friday, January 27 at about 12:50 p.m., three suspects entered Princess Diamonds (6757-12 Wilson Blvd.) and stole about $100,000 in jewelry. One suspect pointed a handgun at an employee while another suspect used a hammer to shatter display cases and access jewelry. The three subjects fled in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan.

The three suspects are each described as black males who are about 6 feet tall. They wore ski masks that covered most of their faces. Two wore black winter coats, and one wore a gray winter coat with red and blue stripes across the chest.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Clyde Gandionko at 703-248-5284 (TTY 711) or cgandionko@fallschurchva.gov.

Q and A Session on Transition Zones Hosted by The Falls Church LWV

Learn About Proposed Zoning Changes for Transitional Areas: The Falls Church League of Women Voters invites the public to attend a Question-and-Answer session on proposed zoning changes for Transitional Areas or “T-Zones.” During this program, which will be held on Thursday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Meridian High School Library, officials from the Falls Church Division of Planning will discuss the proposed zoning changes and then answer questions and take recommendations from people in the audience.

According to the City Planning website, “Transition areas, or “T-Zones” serve as an area between more vibrant commercial districts and quieter single-family residences.” The proposed changes would permit townhouses and multifamily housing, allow more neighborhood-serving retail and allow larger buildings in the T-Zones. One of the stated goals of the proposed changes is to increase housing options in the City. More information on the proposed changes may be found on the Falls Church Division of Planning website (Proposed “T-Zone” Updates | Falls Church, VA – Official Website (fallschurchva.gov).

Individuals who are unable to attend the February 9th program in person may watch a live-stream of the proceedings on the YouTube Channel of Falls Church Community TV (FCCTV). A link for the live-stream may be found on the FCCTV website (https://www.youtube.com/c/CityofFallsChurchGovernment).