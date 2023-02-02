F.C. Business News & Notes: February 2-8, 2023

Capital Caring Health Expansion

Local hospice and palliative care provider, Capital Caring Health (CCH) has secured a $35,000 grant to expand its in-home primary care program in Arlington County. CCH will use this funding to reach more homebound and chronically ill patients under the Primary Care at Home program which provides house calls, in-home diagnostics and 24/7 phone access to set appointments. The funding will also support meals for patients and transportation to appointments, grief counseling and more. In operation for 45 years, CCH is raising philanthropic and grant dollars to invest in newer mobile technology needed for diagnostic testing. The Washington Forrest Foundation, a private family foundation, has long supported organizations which serve South Arlington residents.

Speed Records for General Dynamics

Falls Church-based General Dynamics announced that its G700 jet has set 25 speed records during its world tour, boosting its status in the business jet market. It has become a premier manufacturer and integrator of land combat solutions and business jets. General Dynamics has long been recognized as a leading designer and builder of nuclear-powered submarines and a leader in surface combatants and auxiliary ship design and construction for the Navy. The company long-term earnings has a growth rate of 8 percent and holds a Zacks Rank #3.

The 18th Annual Virginia CFO Awards

Virginia Business Magazine announced the opening of nominations for the Virginia CFO Awards.

The nominations of financial professionals in the state are due by 11:45 pm on Friday, May 5, 2023.

The awards banquet will be held in June and the four winners and all nominees will be

Recognized in the August 2023 issue of Virginia Business Magazine. Nominations may

Be made at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VACFO2023.

Lopez Presents at Law Seminar

Claudia Lopez, Esq., of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, LLP, in Falls Church gave a panel presentation to the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Law Seminar in New Orleans for Boards of Directors conducting Association business electronically through modern platforms. Some of the common electronic platforms are Messenger, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. In response to applicability to North Carolina community associations, it was noted that Boards should consider the legal and practical implications to ensure they comply with the governing documents and applicable law.

Northrop Elects O’Bryan

The Northrop Board of Directors elected Stephen O’Bryan to succeed David Perry as corporate vice president and global business development officer on February 6. O’Bryan is a senior aerospace and defense industry executive. Perry has been with Northrop Grumman for 24 years and will retire by the end of March.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.