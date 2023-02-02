MHS Boys Basketball Stays Hot at Home, Dominates Warren County

Looking to build upon an impressive win over William Monroe last Friday, the Meridian boys’ basketball team welcomed the Warren County Wildcats to Falls Church for some midweek hoops action. Last time these two teams faced each other, on January 13th, the Mustangs won in convincing fashion to the tune of 83-46, and following a 47-24 rout by the JV team, tonight figured to be similarly lopsided. Warren County briefly held a 3-2 lead, but Meridian scored the game’s next ten points and led 26-9 after a quarter, and their hot shooting continued in the second as the home team took a 45-17 advantage into halftime.

The Meridian boys basketball team came through Friday night with a hard-fought 59-54 overtime win over William Monroe at the Mustang House. (Photo: Mary Asel)

The Mustangs stayed on the gas, quickly scoring six more points to open up the third quarter and forcing a Warren timeout. Meridian head coach Jim Smith slowly began pulling his starters as it was clear the lead was safe, and the bench unit held serve and then some. They led 65-30 after three, and then continued to pull away for a final tally of 82-36, an even wider margin than last time.

Grant Greiner and Wyatt Trundle both scored 14 points to lead the effort, while Will Davis also got in double figures with 11. Eleven players scored in total as everyone was able to get plenty of run, and the Mustangs hit ten three-pointers.