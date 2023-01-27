What’s In & What’s Out For Home Improvement in 2023

As people are still adjusting to the new year, some may be thinking about ways to improve their homes to keep up with the various housing developments, whether they be general and/or technological upgrades.

Luckily, both national and local organizations have their predictions of what will be “in” and will be “out” in regards to housing improvements and rebuilding/remodeling. They also have ideas about certain items that may make a “comeback” in the year 2023.

Craig Toalson, the chief executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Virginia, said the number of homes entering the “prime” remodeling years — 20 to 39 years old — will grow by 2.9 million by 2027. Kitchen and bath upgrades continue to “lead the way” as the “best return” on investment.

FRED is a home repair company that helps residents in the Washington D.C. metro areas, as well as parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia. Claiming they “do it all,” on their website, FRED specializes in upgrading bathrooms, kitchens and living spaces.

Although there are new home improvement opportunities this year, remodeling one’s kitchen and bath seems to remain popular. (Photo: Andy Apter)

Chuck Khiel, the senior vice president of the FRED Division of Case Design, said the company has seen an increase in requests in wallpaper, something he said is becoming “huge” again. He also said people seem to be trading in their hollow core — fiberboard or laminated — doors for solid interior doors, as well as “luxury” vinyl flooring and LED lighting continuing to be popular additions to one’s home.

One “trend” he and his company have seen be requested by homeowners is “accent walls,” which is a wall whose design differs from the design of the other walls in a room or household. Khiel further stated both a different color paint or a different type of medium — such as tape paint pattern or even a stone laminate — have recently been sought after by homeowners in their dining or living rooms.

As for what he has seen become less popular over the years, Khiel stated carpet “seems to be a thing of the past,” since the company “tears out endless acres of carpet” to place a different kind of floor covering.

Outdoor spaces, such as hardscape patios or screened-in porches, will continue to be popular, according to Khiel. Since its “huge rise” during the pandemic, Khiel said as long as some people continue to work from home, the expansion and design of outdoor spaces will remain a large request among homeowners.

Rose Quint, the assistant vice president of survey research at the National Association of Home Builders, said 2023 could see remodeling activity “slowing down” compared to 2022, but will still “outperform” new construction activity. Top remodeling jobs the organization has seen is kitchen and bathroom remodeling, followed by new room additions, basement finishes, window replacements and decks.

Home offices, whether they be renovated or newly constructed, are “increasing in popularity,” according to Quint, due to certain businesses continuing to implement working-from-home policies. As for exterior improvements, Quint said homeowners and buyers “are looking to be able to spend time outdoors in the comfort and safety of their own home/community,” so patios and walking trails are increasingly being requested.

Claw bathtubs and the color gray are have seen a noticeable decline in popularity for home improvement and repairs, according to Andy Apter, the National Association of The Remodeling Industry’s (NARI) president-elect. He further stated kitchen and bathroom installations, repairs and improvements will continue to be wanted by homeowners, as well as fire pits and outdoor seating areas.

His advice for people who are thinking about improving their house in 2023 is to do research on the internet, especially on a website such as Houzz — a “Pinterest-like” online platform that allows one to search for the types of arrangements they want to have done. He also suggested people should consult with a remodeling professional before jumping into a home improvement situation.