Meridian Girls Stay Hot in Balanced Effort Over Skyline

Meridian’s girls’ basketball team played host to Skyline High School on Tuesday night, looking to stay unbeaten at home as well as in conference play. Maureen Tremblay got things off to a fast start with two early buckets, and then Peyton Jones, who returned to the starting lineup, hit a three to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead. The opening run would increase to nine before Skyline finally got on the board with a free throw, and the home team led 11-2 after the first quarter. Skyline scored the first four points of the second period, but then a 10-0 Meridian run gave the Mustangs a 15 point lead, and they would hold a 21-8 advantage at the end of the half.

Meridian continued to dominate after the break, scoring nine of the first twelve points of the third quarter to gain their largest lead of the night at 30-11. They led 34-16 heading into the fourth, though Skyline wouldn’t go down without a fight, and it wasn’t until the last few minutes that head coach Chris Carrico finally felt safe pulling his starters. The final score was 50-24 in favor of the Mustangs, who moved to 15-1 on the year and 4-0 in conference play with a road game at William Monroe awaiting them on Friday.

It was a balanced attack for the winning team, with eight players scoring but none with more than Elizabeth Creed’s 11. Ellie Friesen also got into double figures with ten, while fellow starters Jones, Tremblay, and Nora Shifft all had at least six.