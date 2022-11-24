Calendar: November 24 – 30

Local Events

Thursday, November 24th

Arlington Turkey Trot. Now entering its 17th year, the Arlington Turkey Trot was founded in 2006 by Pastor Brian Webster and his wife Diane of Christ Church of Arlington. Over the course of 16 years, the Trot has generated over $1 Million to help Arlington County residents in need.

Friday, November 25th

NVHG Thanksgiving Art & Craft Show. The Northern Virginia Handcrafters Guild (NVHG) will hold its annual Thanksgiving weekend show on November 25 — 27, 2022, at the Vienna Community Center in Vienna, Virginia (120 Cherry Street SE, Vienna). This show features 40 – 60 local (Virginia, Maryland, and D.C.) juried artists and crafters from the NVHG. 10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Enchant at Nationals Park. The World’s Largest Christmas Light Spectacular is back at Nationals Park from Friday, November 25th to Sunday, January 1st. Enchant features an immersive and interactive light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights with one of the biggest and most magical 100-foot-tall holiday trees as its centerpiece. A truly unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a holiday shopping marketplace with crafts, gifts, culinary treats provides a memorable experience for all.

Tree Lighting & Santa Fire Truck Parade. Join Mosaic to welcome the arrival of the holiday season with a merry and bright tree lighting. Bring family and friends to experience the Jolly Man as he makes his way through Mosaic on a firetruck and greets onlookers. Visitors can also meet and greet Santa in the Target lobby after the tree lighting. Located at Strawberry Park in Fairfax. Holiday parade from 6:30 p.m. — 6:45 p.m.. Tree Lighting at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 26th

A Very Victorian Christmas. Start the Christmas Season with a visit to Cherry Hill Farmhouse to see how Christmas was celebrated during the 1860s. Costumed re-enactors welcome friends and neighbors who gather for some holiday cheer amid the conflict. Period decorations, music, and holiday stories are part of the festivities. 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.

Cherry Hill Farmhouse will be hosting their holiday event “A Very Victorian Christmas” on Saturday, November 20th from 10:00 a.m. —2:00 p.m. Costumed re-enactors will welcome friends and neighbors who gather for holiday cheer. (Photo: City of Falls Church)

Monday, November 28th

Lighting of the Trees Celebration. Enjoy the annual lighting of the Broad Street trees at a new location: Modera Founder’s Row. Buy dinner from food trucks and kick off the holidays with City officials. Rock Star Realty Group will provide hot chocolate and cookies. Hosted at Modera Founders Row (110 Founders Row, Falls Church). 6:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 29th

19th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Fairmont, Washington D.C. The annual tree lighting ceremony in the hotel’s Courtyard begins at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29th. Filled with tiny white lights and a shimmering Christmas tree, the courtyard becomes a glittering crystal garden – the perfect venue for holiday celebrations. Families can take the chill off next to heaters as they listen to the award-winning Georgetown Visitation Madrigals perform holiday classics.

Live Music Events

Thursday, November 24th

-Dave Chappell Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:00 p.m. (703) 241-9504

Friday, November 25th

-Shartel & Hume Band. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St. Falls Church) 6:00 p.m. (703) 532-9283

-Lost Highway Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. (703) 241-9504

-The Nighthawks & The Soul Crackers. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA) 8:00 p.m. (703) 237-0300

–Drew Stevyns. Solace Outpost (444 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8:00 p.m. (571) 378-1469

Drew Stevyns has recorded and published an impressive body of original works as an accomplished writer, musician, and performer. He records, produces, and masters all of his work, which includes all of the stems, tracks and beats. Stevyns will be performing at Solace Outpost on Friday, November 25th at 8:00 p.m.. (Photo: Bobby Salitrik)

Saturday, November 26th

-Mother’s Little Helper. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. (703) 241-9504

-The Roadducks. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA) 8:00 p.m. (703) 237-0300

Sunday, November 27th

-Shakin Woods. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:00 p.m. (703) 241-9504

-Evil Woman: The ELO Experience. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA) 8:00 p.m. (703) 237-0300

Theatre/Arts Events

Friday, November 25th

Kansas City Ballet: The Nutcracker. Kansas City Ballet’s seasonal tradition, The Nutcracker, returns to the Kennedy Center to continue their annual holiday presentation of America’s best Nutcrackers. The company’s production, choreographed by Artistic Director Devon Carney, continues to awe audiences year after year and is hailed as “positively oozing charm” by The Washington Post, promising grandeur, laughter, and a snowfall of holiday magic! From the moment of meeting the toymaker Drosselmeier in his workshop, the elaborate storybook backdrops, sparkling costumes, and captivating choreography promise an enchanting theatrical experience. 1:30 p.m.

Bits & Pieces. Forty-one artists will demonstrate how disparate articles can be combined to create an innovative art work during Bits and Pieces, an all-media show at Falls Church Arts gallery from November 19 through January 8, 2023. The show features 50 pieces that include collage, assemblage, upcycled art, fiber art, jewelry, and more.

Sunday, November 27th

The Queen’s Cartoonist. Keenly aware of all things holiday-oriented and completely ridiculous, musical ensemble The Queen’s Cartoonists have set out to find the best of the best holiday-related cartoons, films, and jazz. This fun and festive performance is set to live projected clips in sync with the music, and it runs the gamut from traditional holiday vocal numbers such as “White Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Hanukkah Oh Hanukkah,” paired with jazz arrangements and classic cartoon characters including Betty Boop, Bugs Bunny, Popeye the Sailor Man, Porky Pig, and more. 3:00 p.m.