F.C.’s Gift Card Program to Begin on Saturday

In one of the strongest programs yet devised to support small businesses in the City of Falls Church, the City will begin deploying resources from federal Covid pandemic relief funds for a “Little City Gift Card” program in time for the holidays. Gift cards will go on sale on Small Business Saturday this Saturday, Nov. 26, that will offer sizable discounts for shoppers that funds from the federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) will be used to reimburse the small businesses that have signed up to participate.

The cards will come in digital form that participants can obtain at the City’s website at fallschurchva.gov/GiftCard.

The cards offer truly sizable deals for patrons of the local small businesses. Someone buying a $100 gift card will get a free $50 gift card from the City. In other words, for $100, a patron receives $150 in buying power. A $30 card will get a free $15 gift from the City and a $50 card will get a free $25 from the City.Patrons are limited to three bonus gift cards each and the cards will expire 90 days from the date of issue.

A long list of local businesses are participating in the program. It is the most comprehensive subsidy program since the City’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) offered a direct grant program to qualifying small businesses using ARPA funds to offset severe losses resulting from the pandemic the last two years.

The list of businesses qualifying in the “Little City Gift Card” program is extensive. Broken down into categories of goods and services, they include:

Beauty – Great Lengths DC, Kess Hair and Skin Care, Mai Van Hair Salon, Nash Hair Design, Perfect Endings Hair Salon, Rejuvenate Hair and Skin, Salon 7 Nails Spa, Snip Snip Barber Shop.

Entertainment – Clay Cafe Studio, Creative Cauldron, Falls Church Arts, The State Theatre.

Grocery – Babylon Market

Healthcare – Ascension Chiropractic, Body Dynamics, Comfort First Family Dental, Dr. Poorvi Shah, Osteopathy and Integrative Medicine, Falls Church Foot and Ankle, Falls Church Pharmacy, Vision Consultants and Surgeons.

Retail – Action Music, Bikenetic, Brown’s Hardware, Coleman PowerSports, Dominion Jewelers, Doodlehopper 4 Kids, Falls Church Antique Center, Falls Church Hydroponics and Garden Supply, Galleria Florist, Lemon Lane Consignment, Dominion Camera by Ace Photo, New To You, The Toy Nest, Victory Comics, Vida Ciclista Bicycles and Service, Washington Diamond, Zoya Atelier.

Fitness – Falls Church Jazzercise, Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Do, YogaSteady.

Food and Drink – Audacious Aleworks Brewery, Borek-G, Cafe Kindred, Clare and Don’s Cuates Grill, Dominion Wine and Beer, Fanny’s Restaurant, Harvey’s, Kaosarn Thai, Liberty Barbecue, Lil City Creamery, Mr. Wish Eden, Northside Social Falls Church, Preservation Biscuit Company, Rare Bird Coffee Roasters, Robeks Fresh Juice and Smoothies, Tea With Mrs. B, the Happy Tart, Thompson Italian, Vivi Bubble Tea.

In addition, for a limited time and while supplies last, the City of Falls Church will match gift card sales for shoppers:

*Bonus gift cards expire 90 days from when they were issued. Customers are limited to three bonus gift cards per person.

An eDelivery fee of $1.00 + 5% of the gift card (non-bonus) will be applied. Unless prohibited by law, a $3.00 fee will be deducted monthly from eGift balance starting the first day after 12 consecutive months of inactivity. Activity means any action resulting in a change in eGift balance, other than fee imposition, or adjustment due to error or prior transaction reversal.

The Economic Development Office (EDO) and Economic Development Authority (EDA) created The Little City Gift Card program to assist businesses and non-profit organizations recovering from the impacts of COVID-19, as well as to encourage local spending in the City’s diverse business community. The Little City Gift Card Program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

For details about The Little City Gift Card program, visit fallschurchva.gov/LittleCityGiftCard.

