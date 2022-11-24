School News: November 24 – 30

Music Students Ready to Work/Perform

Have a yard full of leaves that need raking? Or kids that need babysitting? Or a child interested in music lessons? Or a performance that you need someone to play for? Or some other fall project that needs tackling? If so, consider participating in M.U.S.I.C Days — the MHS instrumental music’s annual fundraiser that allows people to hire students for their fall jobs which are then donated to defray the costs of their music performance trip to Nashville. Residents can engage music students for jobs like yard work, babysitting, dog walking, animal sitting, spreading mulch, car washing, musical performance, holiday decorating, gift wrapping, etc.

Money raised during M.U.S.I.C. (Many Useful Students In our Community) Days will be donated to help students pay for travel to perform in Nashville, Tennessee, in March. Students will be recording at RCA Studios, performing at Vanderbilt University, and experiencing musical opportunities in Nashville.

The fundraiser runs from October 29th through December 3rd. To request a student for a job, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe0cNc3mpWNf9LqrpKK3EfGkFoc1ROuSEKm-bG9znpW4d-Bgw/viewform

Pippin was performed at Meridian last weekend, with an amazing musicians, cast and crew. (Photo: FCCPS)

FCCPS School Board Chairs Host Office Hours

FCCPS School Board Chair Laura Downs and Vice-Chair Tate Gould will be holding “office hours” at Cuates Grill (502 W Broad St ) on Tuesday, November 29th from 6:00-8:00 pm. Parents, students, teachers, staff, and community members may drop by (no registration required) to ask questions and offer feedback in a casual environment. As this will not be a private setting, community members who prefer to have a private exchange with the School Board can locate members’ email addresses at: https://www.fccps.org/page/school-board.

MHS Athletics Hiring

The Meridian High School Athletics Department is actively seeking applicants for various positions. They are as listed: Boys Varsity Head Tennis Coach, Boys Varsity Assistant Tennis Coach, Girls Varsity Head Tennis Coach, Girls Varsity Assistant Tennis Coach, Girls Soccer Assistant Coach, Varsity Head Golf Coach, Varsity Assistant Golf Coach and Volunteer Coaches (Fall, Winter, Spring seasons).

OSE Artists on Display at Local Coffee Shop

The artwork of thirty 3rd graders is currently on display at Rare Bird Coffee Roasters. Check it out between now and November 27th. They used white charcoal and colored pencil on black paper to create their masterpieces.

OSE Music Teacher Performs at Kennedy Center

Ms. Kay Reid is a member of the Friday Morning Music Club, an organization of musicians that performs classical music around DC free of charge. The Avanti Orchestra is the orchestral ensemble for the organization. She played her clarinet with the group at the Terrace Theater at the Kennedy Center. She performed in the Variations on a Rococo Theme, composed by Peter Tchaikovsky, and Le Tombeau de Couperin, composed by Maurice Ravel.