Calendar: October 27th – November 2nd

Local Events

Thursday, October 27th

Blues, Boos And Brews. Harvey’s will be hosting the Bobby Thompson Trio as well as a costume contest for best couple costume, best homemade costume and best overall costume. 10 percent of sales from the entire day will go to the Tinner Hill Foundation. 513 W. Broad Street, Falls Church. 5:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.

Friday, October 28th

Grief & Ghosts Tour. Explore Victorian mourning traditions coupled with stories of tragic deaths and mysterious occurrences at the Lee-Fendall House. Located at Lee-Fendall Museum (614 Oronoco Street, Alexandria). 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. $15 per person.

Saturday, October 29th

Halloween Costume Party. Mark’s Pub will be hosting a Halloween Costume Party. First place wins $350. Hosted at Mark’s Pub (2190 Pimmit Dr., Falls Church).

Halloween Carnival. Enjoy a spooktacular family fun event with carnival games, inflatables, candy, fall snacks and more. Bring a trick or treat bag from home to collect goodies. Costumes are encouraged. Wristbands are required. Located at Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave.) 1:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m. (depending on wristband).

Festival Of Frights & Trunk Or Treat. Come join the Old Firehouse (in one’s best Halloween costumes) for a night of live music, games, food, contests and tons of candy. Located at the Old Firehouse (1440 Chain Bridge Road, Mclean). 5:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.

The Festival of Frights & Trunk or Treat event is hosted by the Old Firehouse in Mclean on October 29th from 5:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m. The event will have live music, games, food , contests and “tons of candy.” (Photo: Sabrina Anwah)

Haunted Halloween At Settle Down Easy. Join Settle Down Easy Brewing for their Haunted Halloween. The Wharf Rats will be performing and a costume contest will be held. 2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church. 5:00 p.m.

Trunk or Treat. Join Falls Church Presbyterian for their Trunk or Treat event. Children of all ages are invited to come in costume and walk from car to car to collect special Halloween treats. Located at Falls Church Presbyterian from 2:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 30th

Halloween Run. One can sport their best Halloween outfit in this spooky 5k event at Fairfax County Park’s beautiful, trailed parkland. Located at South Run Center (7550 Reservation Drive, Springfield). 7:00 a.m.

Mosaic Halloween Spooktacular. From store open to store close, stop by the shops for trick-or-treating. Shop around the FRESHFARM Market from 9:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. and enjoy face painting at the Vienna Singing Princesses glamour tent from 2:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. Layout a picnic blanket and enjoy a movie on the big screen in Strawberry Park starting at 6:00 p.m. District Avenue (Fairfax).

Trunk Or Treat. Bring a bucket or bag to collect candy while strolling through the Columbia Baptist Church parking lot of decorated trunks. Costumes are encouraged. 103 W. Columbia Street, Falls Church. 3:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Monday, October 31st

Trunk Or Treat. Kids 13 years old and younger are invited to attend this fun event. People can dress in their Halloween best and enjoy “trunk-or-treating” in the Chesterbrook parking lot. 2030 Westmoreland Street, Falls Church. 5:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.

Live Music

Thursday, October 27th

Dave Chapell Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA). 8:00 p.m. (703) 241-9504

Friday, October 28th

The Legwarmers. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church, VA) 9:30 p.m. (703) 237-0300

The Legwarmers will be performing at the State Theatre on Friday, October 28th and Saturday, October 29th as a part of the venue’s “The Haunted Theatre.” The Legwarmers are the “ultimate” 80s tribute band that play popular songs from the decade; described as “taking the stage like it’s prom night in a John Hughes movie.” (Photo: Todd Harris)

Young Relics. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA). 8:30 p.m. (703) 241-9504

Shartel & Hume. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St, Falls Church) 5:30 p.m. (703) 532-9283

Saturday, October 29th

Convertible Jerk. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St, Falls Church) 5:30 p.m. (703) 532-9283

Wicked Jezabel. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA). 8:30 p.m. (703) 241-9504

Cash Unchained: Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience. Jammin Java (227 Maple Ave., Vienna). 7:30 p.m. (703) 255-1566

Mark Scott. Dogwood Tavern (132 W Broad Street, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. (703) 237-8333

Theatre/Arts

Thursday, October 27th

Head Over Heels. “Head Over Heels” is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q, and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their kingdom from extinction. This hilarious story is set to the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs “We Got the Beat” and Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth.” The show features musical direction by Joe Walsh and choreography by Stefan Sittig. Showing at the Concert Hall at George Mason University. 8:00 p.m.

“Ichabod: Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will be having its last performance on Sunday, October 30th at Creative Cauldron at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The play is an adaptation of Washington Irving’s classic tale of lore, love and legendary Headless Horseman. (Photo: William Gallagher)

Saturday, October 29th

Elektra. This royal family is set up for royal dysfunction. Tragedy follows Elektra as she plots revenge against her father’s murderer — her own mother — in Richard Strauss’s epic opera inspired by the Greek tale. “Elektra” is 100 minutes of power-packed, “fasten your seatbelt” opera, from its dramatic, harrowing music to its hair-raising finale. “Superstar” soprano Christine Goerke plays the title role of a daughter possessed. Shown at the Kennedy Center. 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 30th

Both Sides Now. Longtime friends and one-time lovers Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen are two of the most influential songwriters and storytellers of the past 50 years. Celebrate their mutual influence on the other’s work with some of their beloved chart-toppers including “Cactus Tree,” “Hallelujah,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Suzanne,” “Both Sides Now” and many other unforgettable tunes that defined a generation. Showing at Signature Theatre. 7:30 p.m.