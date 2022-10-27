School News: October 27th – November 2nd

Sustainability in Action at MHS

As an IB World School, sustainability is implicitly embedded in Meridian High School. They believe that by teaching students to be advocates for the environment, the economy, and social equity and justice, they can build a sustainable future within a better and more peaceful world.

The school is exploring ways to recognize and celebrate students’ efforts regarding sustainability. In the coming weeks, more information will be communicated regarding the Sustainability in Action Awards and a Sustainability Scholar graduate distinction.

MHS Band Students Ready to Work

Have a yard full of leaves that need raking? Or kids that need babysitting? Or a child interested in music lessons? Or some other fall project that needs tackling? If so, consider participating in M.U.S.I.C Days — the MHS band’s annual fundraiser that gives people the opportunity to hire band students for fall jobs.

Money raised during M.U.S.I.C. (Many Useful Students in the Community) Days will help students pay for travel to perform in Nashville, Tennessee in March. MHS hopes many residents will hire band students for jobs like yard work, babysitting, dog walking, animal sitting, spreading mulch, car washing, musical performance, holiday decorating, gift wrapping, etc.

The fundraiser runs from October 29 through December 3rd. If one has a job request for the students, please fill out this Google form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1N1YPHeum33BeizYxXiSKCgmkBBnhj2JSTPg4_ogiQCQ/edit?ts=63346e2b

Questions? Email volunteer coordinator Laura Hill at lauraohill@gmail.com.

CyberPatriots Start Season

In an outstanding start-of-season performance, the Meridian High School “Cache Money” CyberPatriot team finished at the #1 spot in the world, stunning the international cybersecurity scene. On Friday, October 14th, senior team members Jay Humphreys, Sean Lester, Joe Donovan, Danny Oppenheimer, and Owen Bruce accumulated all 300 out of 300 points faster than any other team in a competition aimed at solving security vulnerabilities on computers. One other senior team finished top 100 internationally, and the club is looking forward to a great fall season.

Meridian High School’s CyberPatriot team took the #1 spot in the world, stunning the international cybersecurity scene on Friday, October 14th. (Photo: FCCPS)

Keeping Oak Street Community Safe

This year, 90 fifth-grade students have proudly stepped up to serve their classmates in the hallways, on the sidewalks, and on all OSE buses as Safety Patrols. In addition to monitoring arrival and dismissal, a team of Patrols is responsible for putting up and taking the flag down daily. Led by PE teachers Nathan Greiner and Julie Huber, the school participates in this national program sponsored by AAA, which provides training, belts, and badges.

Joint PTA Meeting Coming to MHS

Brought to the community by FCEPTA, Henderson and Meridian PTSAS, there will be a 10-minute large group meeting to conduct PTA business on Wednesday, November 2nd at 7:00 p.m. The rest of the time will be dedicated to the speakers of the meeting: “Mindfulness Techniques to Help Tweens & Teens with Stress and Anxiety.” Hosted at Meridian High School.

FCEPTA Trivia Night Coming Soon

On Friday, November 4th at the Falls Church Community Center from 6:45 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the FCEPTA will be hosting a trivia night. One can create a six-person team of their friends to compete against others. Space is limited, so register at https://www.fcepta.org/login-form?r=%2Fpacket%2F5058