News & Notes: October 27th – November 2nd

Save the Date: Veterans Commemoration

On Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, the City of Falls Church will honor four George Mason High School alumni who died while serving in the military during the Vietnam War years. There will be a commemoration at 11 a.m. at the community center to honor Captain David Rockwell Crocker, Jr., Class of 1961; Sergeant Charles Richard McNulty, Class of 1965; Captain Neal Emil Monette, Class of 1958; and Lieutenant JG David Gerald Smith, Class of 1955.

Varsity Mustang Cheer Team Advances to Nationals

Meridian Mustang Varsity and JV cheer teams placed 2nd and 1st in Game Day Non-Tumbling Cheer at the October 8th National High School Cheerleading Championship (NHSCC) GameDay Division Qualifier in Glen Allen, Virginia.

The varsity team will travel to Orlando’s ESPN Wild World of Sports this winter to compete in the national championships with teams from across the United States.

This is only the 2nd time in the school’s history the team has earned an NHSCC bid.

Despite injuries and illnesses challenging the team during the semester, the Mustangs persisted through daily 2-hour practices and weekly tumbling drills as well as participating at the Mustang football games.

The varsity Mustangs are coached by Head Coach Alli Cray and Elizabeth Watkins, both former college cheerleaders who led the Mustangs to the school’s first-ever Nationals bid in February 2022. The junior varsity team is coached by Vikki Spencer.

The cheer teams are judged on athletic and performance skills including stunting, coordinated movements, and routine complexity. According to Coach Cray, the team will be fundraising this winter to help pay for the travel and participation costs.

Celebrate Native American Heritage at National Museum

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian will celebrate Native American Heritage Month (November 1st through November 31st) with numerous events honoring American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian veterans. Visitors can celebrate the diversity and contributions of these Native cultures with a variety of free public events in Washington, D.C., New York City, and online. Programs include festivals, performances, talks and family activities.

Falls Church Restaurant Crawl to Benefit Workers

Falls Church restaurants will host a crawl to benefit employees of Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington, where a driver crashed in August, causing injuries and damage.

The Crawl for the Courts will be held Saturday, November 5 from 3:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. Attendees can purchase a $100-per-person voucher to enjoy a bite and drink specials at six participating Falls Church restaurants. All proceeds will be given to Ireland’s Four Courts.

The crawl is being organized by Clare and Don’s Beach Shack and Ireland’s Four Provinces to support Ireland’s Four Courts staff. Participating restaurants include Clare and Don’s Beach Shack, Ireland’s Four Provinces, Liberty Barbecue, Northside Social Falls Church, Dogwood Tavern and Harvey’s.

Leaf Collection to Begin in Late October in F.C.

Leaf collection season is about to begin in Falls Church as more leaves start to change colors and fall from trees. The City of Falls Church will start leaf collection on Monday, Oct. 24 and continue into January 2023.

Leaf collections will happen in residential areas with multiple passes north and south of Broad Street. Crews vacuum the leaves from the streets to help prevent clogs in the stormwater system and supplement street sweeping to remove debris.

Residents are asked to prepare for leaf collections by raking leaves to the curb but not in the street and away from storm drains and water meter covers. Leaf piles should only contain leaves, as items like stones, branches, litter or other yard waste can damage the vacuum machines. Residents should also avoid parking their car on a leaf pile, as it can be a fire hazard.

Falls Church Veteran Receives Home Repairs

Local nonprofit, Rebuilding Together/Arlington/Fairfax/Falls Church, and Maryland-based global security and aerospace company, Lockheed Martin, have teamed up to provide a Korean War veteran with no-cost home repairs and accessibility modifications.

Mr. R. and his wife have loved living in their home for more than 35 years. Following his service in the Army during the Korean War, he was in an accident that caused lifelong issues with his hips and legs. Now that he uses a wheelchair and walker, his home is no longer safe to navigate. Making interior and exterior modifications and repairs, such as building a wheelchair ramp, and installing grab bars, railings, and light fixtures, will allow him to move safely around their home.

The event will occur at 1807 Pimmit Drive, Falls Church on Thursday, October 27th, starting at 9:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.

Absentee and Early Voting Reminder for F.C.

On Friday, October 28th at 5:00 p.m., the deadline to apply for an absentee by-mail ballot is due. One can find the application for an absentee ballot form at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/media/formswarehouse/absentee-voting/applications/SBE-701-Absentee-Ballot-Application-Rev7-17-long.pdf

Starting on Saturday, October 29th, it will be the first Saturday of early voting from 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. at City Hall. On Sunday, October 30th, Sunday early voting will begin at 12:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. at City Hall. On Wednesday, November 2nd, early voting will stays open late until 7:00 p.m. at City Hall.

Saturday, November 5th will be the last day of early voting from 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. at City Hall.

Early in-person voters must bring a valid Voter ID, which as of July 1, 2020 includes their Voter Information Notice (aka Voter Card) or a utility bill with their name and registered adress on it. Valid Photo IDs — such as a Virginia Drivers License, U.S. Passport or Employment Badge — are still accepted as Voter ID as well.

Harvey’s to Host “Blues, Boos & Brews” Event

On Thursday, October 27th, Harvey’s will be hosting their “Blues, Boos and Brews” event at 513 W. Broad St., Falls Church from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The event will feature a performance by the Bobby Thompson Trio, a costume contest and beverages from local breweries such as Audacious Aleworks and Metro Cellars. 10 percent of sales from the entire day goes to the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation.

Four nonpartial judges will be there to judge for best overall costume, best homemade costume and best couple costume. Prizes will be Harvey’s giftcards and tickets to the Tinner Hill Music Festival.