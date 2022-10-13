Local Rivals Falls Church and Justice Prepare to Face Off

By Ryan McCafferty and Nick Porr

Meridian High School

Meridian football faced Warren County on Friday for its homecoming game and lost 30-7, with Josh Wattles scoring the only touchdown for the Mustangs. They fall to 0-7 for the season with a road meeting against Clarke County this week.

The girls’ field hockey team fell 2-1 at Fauquier on Tuesday, and then played Sidwell Friends to a 0-0 draw on Thursday. Their record now sits at 10-3-1 with their final two regular season matchups later this week, at Liberty on Tuesday and at Potomac on Thursday.

Meridian volleyball fell 3-2 on the road to William Monroe on Thursday, while their other matchup, against Skyline, was postponed. Their record falls to 6-14 with games against Warren County (on the road, Tuesday) and Manassas Park (at home, Thursday) on the horizon for this week.

Meridian High School’s Hall of Fame event this past weekend inducted 14 new members. (Photo: Gary Mester)



Falls Church High School

Football (1-5) suffered a fifth straight loss in a 33-14 defeat at the hands of Thomas Edison (4-3). They will have a key game against the Justice Wolves (0-6) Friday night as both teams look to get a much needed win.

This past Monday, October 3rd, Field Hockey (2-9) fell 1-2 to Thomas Jefferson Science and Tech. They will finish up their regular season Wednesday night at home against the Hayfield Hawks.

Volleyball (7-5) won their single game last week, sweeping Mt. Vernon 3-0 Monday night. They have a jam-packed schedule this week, with a three game homestand across four days. The run starts Monday night against Annandale, continues the next day against Thomas Jefferson, and will end Thursday with a match with Justice.

Girls Cross Country won a three team meet at Mason District Park Thursday led by first and second place finishes from Haley Heironimous and Isabella Phillips, respectively. Boys came in second with senior Peter Kratz’s 18:12.40 time leading the way.

Justice High School

Football (0-6) remains winless after a 49-14 takedown by the Hayfield Hawks. Justice will play in the aforementioned local rivalry against Falls Church (1-5) Friday night.

Field Hockey (3-5) will return to action for the first time since September 28th with two games this week. They face Thomas Jefferson Monday and Mt. Vernon Wednesday to round out their regular season.

Volleyball (14-10) had an up and down week. Monday showed to be a strong showing for the Wolves as they downed John R. Lewis (3-7) 3-0. Wednesday however they were on the opposite end of a shutout, when they fell 3-0 to Thomas Edison (10-5). They’ll play twice on the road this week: against Annandale (1-10) on Tuesday and at Falls Church Thursday.

Marshall High School

In their first game since September 30th, Football (1-4) will face Yorktown Friday night.

Marshall Field Hockey lost their one game this week, falling to Yorktown 1-4 Friday evening. They play twice this week to round out the regular season, facing Herndon Monday and Langley Wednesday.

Volleyball took a win early last week, downing McLean 3-1 on Monday. They will place twice this week; at Washington-Liberty Tuesday night and against Wakefield Thursday.

Golf will be sending Leo Perez Siino to the Virginia State Championships Monday.