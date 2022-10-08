Warren County Spoils Meridian Football Homecoming, Mustangs Remain Winless

Looking for a burst of energy in their struggle of a season, the Meridian varsity football team saw perhaps its best opportunity yet in their efforts to finally find the win column, as they faced the visiting Warren County Wildcats on Friday night in front of an absolutely packed home field for the Homecoming festivities. Things got off to a solid start as the Mustangs held Warren County to only a field goal on their opening possession, and then recovered an inexplicable surprise onside kick attempt to begin their drive at midfield. Freshman QB Cruz Ruoff ran for a first down on the home team’s first play from scrimmage, but the drive would unfortunately come to a premature end when the Mustangs failed to convert on a 4th and 1 just outside of field goal range, and insult was added to injury when Warren County scored a long touchdown run on their own fourth down to go ahead 10-0 late in the first quarter.

Several empty drives ensued, with multiple punts by both teams and a missed Wildcat field goal, and after a last ditch Mustang effort to put some points on the board before the break was intercepted, Meridian took the ten point deficit at the half with possession awaiting them afterwards. Unfortunately, following the half time performance from the cheerleading squad, a fumble on the opening second half kickoff was recovered by Warren County, who soon capitalized with a touchdown to make the score 17-0, and within the next clock minute, another fumble, another Wildcat recovery, and another touchdown was added to the scoreboard. An empty Mustang drive led to six more points by the visitors (though this time they missed the extra point), and as the final frame began, the contest was all but out of reach. Meridian did give the home crowd something to cheer for with a late Josh Wattles touchdown reception to avoid the shutout, but the game would end shortly thereafter with a final score of 30-7.

With the loss, the Mustangs fall to 0-7 on the season, with three chances remaining to break the drought. Next Friday’s game will be at Clarke County and the final two matchups will be played against Park View and William Monroe, both at home.