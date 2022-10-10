MHS Robotics Team Selling Pumpkins For Fundraiser

It’s pumpkin time! Help support the MHS Robotics Team. The Meridian HS will once again be selling pumpkins of various sizes to raise funds for their club. 100% of proceeds go to purchasing, robot parts and fees for the Robotics competitions. The Robotics pumpkin stand, located in the Meridian parking lot, along Route 7, next to the bike share stand, is operating 24/7. There is an Honor System box for payments , Venmo: @NoVaPumpkinS or make checks out to FCCPS Robotics Team. Robotics members will be staffing the stand on weekends to assist.

Photo Courtesy: Robotics Mentor Mr. Knight