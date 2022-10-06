Field Hockey and Volleyball Take Wins by Local High Schools

Meridian High School:

The Mustangs’ football squad’s struggle of a season continued with a 54-8 loss to Skyline last Friday, as they remain winless. However this week brings some potential hope as their matchup against Warren County will be the Homecoming game, so they will be sure to put their best efforts forward.

The Virginia High School League voted to sanction girls wrestling as a separate sport, the culmination of a years-long effort by advocates in the wrestling community. (Photo: Kish Rafique)



Meridian girls’ field hockey saw plenty of action this week, and swept all three games it took part in. The Lady Mustangs defeated Liberty 5-0 at home on Tuesday before going on the road to beat Kettle Run 2-1 on Wednesday and Broad Run 2-0 on Monday. They are now 10-2 for the season with games against Fauquier and Sidwell Friends on the schedule for this week, both on the road.

Meridian JV and Varsity Volleyball won against Brentsville on Thursday, September 29th. On Tuesday, October 11th, the varsity team will be playing against Warren County and against Manasas Park on Thursday, October 13th. (Photo: Katie Rosenbusch)



Volleyball defeated Brentsville 3-0 on Thursday at home, improving their record to 6-13. They’ll face Skyline and William Monroe this week, the former at home and the latter on the road.



Meridian’s cross country crew had a successful outing in their tournament at Randolph Macon, with Henry Hladky winning the boys’ varsity race and Vaishnavi Constance winning the girls’ JV race. Molly Moore and Carter Williams also picked up podium finishes in their respective events.

Justice High School:

Following a week of rest, Football (0-5) will travel to Hayfield (2-3) in search of their first win this season.

The Wolves picked up their third Field Hockey win of the year defeating Thomas Edison 2-0. Now at 3-5 on the season, Justice will take this week off before they continue to fight back to .500 with a game at Thomas Jefferson next Monday.



Justice Volleyball (13-9) had an up and down week. They dominated Mt. Vernon in a 3-0 win Wednesday, but were put on the losing end of another 3-0 score to the Hayfield Hawks Friday night. They have two home games this week, against John R. Lewis Monday and Thomas Edison Wednesday.



In a meet at Mason District Park on Wednesday Justice Girls Cross Country won in dominant fashion behind a winning pace from Ella Galway and a second place finish for Mica Karotkin. Boys Cross Country impressed as well, finishing second behind a second place finish from Adam Syar and a fifth place finish from Richard Do. The Wolves will run again at Franconia Park Thursday evening.



Golf competed in the Regional Tournament Monday at Twin Lakes Golf Course, with results not yet in at the time of this article’s submission.

Falls Church High School:

After a week off, football (1-4) returns with a game Friday at home against Thomas Edison (3-3).

Field Hockey (2-8) came back down to earth this week, losing on the road at Annandale 6-0 Tuesday night. They play their penultimate game Monday night against Thomas Jefferson Science and Tech and will finish up the regular season Wednesday against the Hayfield Hawks.



After starting the game tied 1-1, Falls Church Volleyball (6-4) fell 3-1 to Hayfield, breaking a three game win-streak for the Jaguars. They will be on the road for a pair of games this week, headed to Thomas Edison Monday and Mt. Vernon Wednesday.



Cross country competed in the Lake Braddock Relays on the 27th, where the Boys “A-team” finished 37th out of 51 teams, and the Girls B-team outpaced their A-team finishing 23rd.

Marshall High School

Football (1-5) dropped a fourth straight, falling to James Madison 42-6. They will get this week off before they face Yorktown on the 14th.



Field hockey had a weekend to remember. They ran through the competition at the Lake Braddock Invitational winning all four games: 1-0 vs Centerville, 3-1 against West Springfield, 6-0 vs Edison, and 2-0 against the Lake Braddock Bruins. They will look to keep rolling when they play host to Yorktown Friday.



Volleyball dropped back to back games this week, falling to Langley 3-0 and Herndon 3-1. A game against McLean Monday could worsen the pain, or break the short losing streak for the Statesmen.

Cross Country competed in the Braddock relays on Tuesday, where the Boys “A-team” finished 6th and the Girls A-team finished 25th. Both teams will look to improve on their performances when they compete in a meet at Nottoway Park on Thursday.



Senior Leo Perez Siino will be headed to the Golf State Tournament on October 10th. An impressive sand shot sunk into the 18th hole for an eagle to clinch his qualification for the State Tournament.