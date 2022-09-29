Meridian Field Hockey Routs Liberty, Gets Back in Win Column

After taking its first loss of the season in a shootout against Fauquier last week, the Mustang girls’ field hockey team saw a fresh opportunity to bounce back as they hosted Liberty for a Tuesday night showdown. Prior to the main event, the Junior Varsity squad cruised to a 4-0 win with one goal scored in each quarter – Cailyn Murphy was the first to find the back of the net about three minutes in while Anjali Virmani added the next tally midway through the second frame. Ellia Shin then got on the board late in the third quarter and Molly Rose Cloutier capped things off with only a few minutes to spare.



Varsity then took action at just past 7:30 and saw several good chances to open the scoring in the opening minutes, but it wasn’t until late in the first quarter that they finally got one into the back of the net courtesy of Catherine DuBois. The Mustangs then broke it open in the next frame, with Mia Mayer and Lila Deering both adding tallies, and then Grace Calabrese continued the blowout after the halftime break. Lucy Hladky tacked on one more less than a minute in the final quarter to make it 5-0, while Brianna Corry did her job in net, preventing the few chances Liberty was able to muster.



The team will be back in action once again tomorrow evening as they travel to Kettle Run, who they beat 3-1 last week.