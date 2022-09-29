Business News & Notes: September 29th – October 5th

Greenspur Highlighted

Northern Virginia Magazine has highlighted Mark Turner, owner and founder of Greenspur, a Falls Church-based design/build firm which focuses on building places that inspire gatherings. The article features the LOST Whiskey Club, which he co-founded with Nick Cioffi, and how stories play a role in renting a property they designed – somewhere overlooking Fairfax County and Fauquier County – which is described as an “environmentally sustainable, barely on the grid, luxury sanctuary.” Their bourbons are produced locally, in the Mosaic District. Read more in the September issue of Northern Virginia Magazine.

Community Family Fun Night

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting another Family Fun Night for the community on Tuesday, October 4 at Jefferson Falls Mini Golf. The event runs 5:30 – 7:00 pm and features dinner, mini golf, face painting, a moon bounce, and more. Bolay Kitchen is providing the dinner giving the community an advanced taste before the restaurant opening. Other local business sponsors include Family Medicine of Falls Church, Modera Founders Row, Great Outdoors Landscaping, Apple Federal Credit Union and the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department. Tickets are available online at https://www.fallschurchchamber.org/events/details/chamber-event-family-fun-night-65472?calendarMonth=2022-10-01.

Small Business Survey

How would you rate the financial condition of your business? The Virginia SBDC Network is partnering with the Federal Reserve to conduct a Small Business Credit Survey. By taking the survey, you contribute to data that directly informs the Fed, federal government agencies, service providers, policymakers, and others—ultimately benefiting your business and other businesses like yours. The survey is open to businesses currently in operation, those recently closed, and those about to launch. All responses are confidential. The survey closes November 4, 2022. Take the 10 minute survey here. Contact Grace Guynn at grace.guynn@atl.frb.org with any questions.

Enabled Intelligence, Inc. Expands

Governor Youngkin recently announced the expansion of Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications. The $1.4 million investment necessitates the expansion of its classified and unclassified office space on Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church and the addition of 117 new jobs. Enabled Intelligence, Inc. was founded in 2020 and specializes in the creation of accurate data labeling, training, and testing data sets, and building artificial intelligence technologies for defense, intelligence, law enforcement and other government missions. The workforce included veterans, people with differing abilities and subject matter experts.

Black Business Leaders Nominations

Virginia Business magazine is holding its first annual Black Business Leaders awards. Leaders from senior managers and vice presidents to company owners and C-suite executives are eligible. Nominees will be featured in the February issue of Virginia Business. Visit https://bit.ly/BLEADER23 to nominate an executive by the deadline, October 7.

 Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschcurchchamber.org.