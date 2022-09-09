Falls Church Business News

Founder’s Row II – Site Plan Approved

The Falls Church Planning Commission has given site plan approval of the Founder’s Row II project. City staff will review the site plan, including building layout and vehicle entrances for any remaining details. Once completed, the developer may apply for a demolition permit and building permit. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

Black Business Leaders 2023

Nominate a deserving leader from your organization for Virginia Business magazine’s first annual Black Business Leaders awards. Nominees will be featured in the February issue of Virginia Business. The magazine is seeking to feature executives from industries ranging from banking, law, defense, real estate, education, nonprofits, manufacturing, insurance and more. Nominees must be in senior executive-level positions or be the owners or co-owners of a business. The deadline is October 7 via https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BL2023.

City Businesses Highlighted

Northern Virginia Magazine published their top ten places to shop and dine in Falls Church City, all of which are Chamber members. Congratulations to Falls Church Antiques Annex, Lemon Lane, Rare Bird Coffee, New to You, Thompson Italian, State Theatre, Bakeshop, Preservation Biscuit Company, Audacious Aleworks and Historic Eden Center.

Public Comment Period on Transportation

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) is seeking public input on Northern Virginia’s long-range transportation plan, TransAction, with goals to enhance mobility, increase accessibility and improve resiliency by planning for an equitable, sustainable and safe multimodal transportation network. The draft TransAction Plan addresses regional transportation needs through 2045 and is comprised of 429 candidate transportation projects totaling more than $75 billion. The public is invited to comment on the region’s transportation future, including a proposed regional Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network, a range of technologies including progress towards vehicle electrification, among others. The Public Comment Period runs through September 18 at 11:59 pm via Voicemail: 571-354-0065; Mail: Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, 3040 Williams Drive, Suite 200, Fairfax, VA 22031. *When providing comment, the public is asked to provide their first and last name, email address, zip code and feedback on the TransAction Plan. If also commenting on the project list, please provide the project ID and/or project name.

The Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

SIA Scotch will provide 11 small business owners of color with $10,000 plus mentorship from Carin Luna-Ostaseki, founder of SIA Scotch. Eligible business owners must be 25 years of age or older as of November 1. Specific eligibility requirements are outlined on the grant page that applicants should review before applying. Applications close on September 26. For more information, visit https://www.siascotchwhisky.com/.

Northrop, Air Force Modernizing B-2 Bomber

Northrop Grumman continues to collaborate with the U.S. Air Force to integrate a radar aided targeting system (RATS) and other new capabilities into the defense contractor’s B-2 Spirit Stealth heavy bomber. RATS is meant to enable B-2 to fully employ the B-61 mod 12 nuclear bomb, with the integration expected to conclude the ongoing nuclear modernization of the bomber. Northrop is also incorporating crypto communications capabilities to secure various high-frequency transmissions and allow the use of advanced communication devices in future operations.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschcurchchamber.org.