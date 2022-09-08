Falls Church Fall Sports Getting into the Thick of Their Seasons

As the calendar flips from August to September, high school sports are beginning to get into the thick of their seasons.



Meridian:

The Mustangs’ football squad dropped to 0-2 on the season after getting trounced by Kettle Run on Thursday night by a score of 58-13. They did score their first points of the season, however, and will be back in action against Madison County on Friday the 9th as they continue to seek their first win. The JV squad also fell to Kettle Run on Wednesday, losing 13-18.

The Mustang Varsity football’s first home game of the season ended in a loss.



Meridian field hockey defeated Brentsville 8-0 on Wednesday at home, moving to 2-1 on the year. Their homestand will continue this week with a pair of matchups against Heritage and Lightridge on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile the JV team is now 3-0 after beating Brentsville 2-0 on Wednesday.

Volleyball finally played their first home game of the season, defeating CD Hylton 3-0 on Tuesday.

Meridian Varsity Field Hockey captured a decisive win for their home opener on Wednesday, 8/31.



Falls Church:

After a dominant 35-0 home win against local rivals Meridian to open the season, Chantilly High School (1-0) brought Falls Church football (1-1) back down to earth in an explosive 42-0 rout. Senior running back Jakob Madaj tormented the Jaguars, scoring two rushing touchdowns and 145 rushing yards on a team-high 14 carries.



Falls Church will have a chance to get back on track at the winless Hayfield Hawks (0-2) on Friday night.

Field Hockey continued their struggles this season, dropping to 0-4 on the season losing at home to Lake Braddock and on the road at Herndon.



Volleyball started their season off with mixed results, downing King Abdullah Academy in three sets Tuesday, two days before they would fall to Lake Braddock 3-1.



Falls Church golf moved to 2-2 following a 166-144 loss in a match against Thomas Edison, while Boys Cross Country finished 2nd and Girls finished 4th in a meet at Mason District Park. Junior Haley Heironimous set a new course record at Mason with her 20:19 finish.



Marshall:

Field Hockey continued their undefeated start to the season, dropping Robinson High School 2-1. The team that went just 1-5 last season has already surpassed expectations at 3-0 and has a chance to move to 4-0 against W.T. Woodson on Tuesday night.



Bouncing back from a loss against Washington-Liberty, Marshall Football (1-1) defended home field with a 35-7 win against McLean. An impressive 196 yards on just 14 completions from senior quarterback Jeff Ryder lead the way for the Statesmen.



Coed golf played Langley on the 1st but neither school has reported a result. Regardless, they will face Yorktown in a match Wednesday.



Volleyball also had a match against Langley, falling 1-3 on the road. They play Herndon Tuesday night.



Justice:

Justice football fell to 0-2 after a 42-6 loss to the Mount Vernon Majors. A 6-7 deficit after one quarter gave high hopes for a competitive game, but the Majors rapidly pulled away with two touchdowns in the second.



The Wolves will have another tough matchup ahead of them this Friday when they go up against the undefeated Robinson Rams (2-0).



Volleyball won in dramatic fashion, defeating Lake Braddock 3-2.



Tuesday afternoon Coed Golf will play Thomas Jefferson at Pinecrest Golf Course, and boys cross country will compete in an Invitational Saturday.



Following the cancellation of Tuesdays game against Herndon, Justice field hockey will continue their season with a tourney opening against Wakefield on Friday.