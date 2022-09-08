Mustang Athletic Hall Of Fame Announces 2022 Class

By Joel Hamme

The Mustang Athletic Hall of Fame Committee for Meridian High School (formerly, George Mason High School) has elected three coaches, seven athletes, one program supporter, and one multi-year team as its 2022 Hall of Fame Class. The class, plus one additional athlete who was previously elected, will be honored at ceremonies to be conducted on October 7-8 – the ninth inductions in the history of the Hall. They join 50 athletes, four coaches/administrators, and five teams that have already been inducted into or recognized by the Hall.



Tom Horn: During his 20 year tenure as Athletic Director, Mustang teams won 45 state championships in nine different sports, and seven new teams were added as inter-scholastic sports. He was also a successful football and baseball coach with teams winning district championships in both sports.



Jenn Parsons Fees: Her girls’ soccer teams garnered eight straight state championships (2008-15), and she was awarded multiple State Coach of the Year honors as well as being the Spring 2011 Washington Post All-Met Coach of the Year in girls’ soccer.



LaBryan Thomas: Coach T’s girls’ basketball teams earned three state championships (2009, 2010, and 2012) while making five straight final four appearances (2009-13), and he was named Washington Post All-Met Coach of the Year in girls’ basketball in 2013 as well as State Coach of the Year in 2012.



Kim Kenny (2009): Two-time first team All-State in girls’ soccer where she played on two state championship teams (2008-09) and was State Player of the Year in 2009. Starting center and major contributor on the girls’ basketball team that won the state championship in 2009.



Clare Trevisan (2014) : Three-time first team All-State in girls’ soccer and two-time State Player of the Year (2013, 2014). Played on four straight state championship teams (2011-14).



Grant Goodwin (2016): Two-time first team All-State in boys’ soccer and State Player of the Year in 2016. First male athlete to play on four state championship boys’ soccer teams (2013-16).



Elliot Mercado (2016): Three-time first team All-State in boys’ soccer and State Player of the Year in 2015. Holds school records for single season and career goals. In basketball, scored over 900 points in his career and was second team All-State his senior year when the team went 29-1.



D’Montae Noble (2016) : Three sport athlete in football, basketball, and track. All-time Mustang career rusher in football with over 5,000 yards. First team All-State his senior year. Starred in rugby at Kutztown University where he was a 7s All-American. Currently plays for the LA Giltinis in Major League Rugby.



Miller Surette (2016): Won four individual state championships in boys’ swimming and was a member of six state championship relay teams. During his career, the Mustangs won three state championships in boys’ swim and dive (2014-16).



Robert Tartt (2016): Career 1,000 point scorer in boys’ basketball and was first team All-State his senior year when the team was undefeated until losing in the state semi-finals. Later played at Marymount University and Northern Virginia Community College.



Lindy Hockenberry (Program Supporter): Over her long teaching career at the high school, Lindy has attended countless athletic contests, including many in sports that attract less attention. For her boundless enthusiasm and dedicated fandom, she is the first Program Supporter to be inducted in the Hall.



2014-16 Boys’ Soccer Teams: Captured thee state championships and lost only two matches in three years. An illustration of their dominance: season goal differentials were 139 in 2014, 157 in 2015, and 139 in 2016.



Kan Tagami (2012) will also be inducted. He was a member of the Hall Class of 2019 but was unable to attend ceremonies at that time. Kan won two state singles titles in boys’ tennis and was a member of three state championship teams (2010-12).