Local Restaurant Harvey’s Makes Big Contribution To Falls Church Education Foundation

By Debbie Hiscott

Harvey’s donated $850 from the “Battle of Broad Street” event that will be used to support the Falls Church Education Foundation operations and the Family Assistance Fund.

Additionally, Harvey’s will donate $1 of each sale of the winning dish from the “Battle” — a bacon wrapped poblano pepper — through the end of August.

The Foundation’s Family Assistance Fund supports students and families in the Falls Church City Public Schools with assistance to address food insecurity, school supplies and to ensure students arrive at school ready to learn. This may include emergency housing, healthcare or transportation. The Foundation budgets $50,000 annually and solicits funds specifically designated to support the Family Assistance Fund as a 100 percent pass through.

To respect the privacy of our students and families, the fund is administered by the school-based social workers who know our kids by name and by need. In the first year of the pandemic, we disbursed over $120,000, predominantly in food support. To learn more about the work of the Foundation, please visit our website atfcedf.org.