Police Seek Help Finding Missing Teen

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 — The City of Falls Church Police want to help a teen return to the City. Tyler Maria Wooding is 13 years old and was last seen at in the city at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 15.

Tyler is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, has black and blonde hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a “bebe” logo, gray sweatpants, and orange sandals with socks.

Anyone with information should contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711) or [email protected].