Police Seek Commercial Burglary Suspects

Monday, August 15, 2022 — Two suspects are wanted for an overnight burglary of the Tobacco King shop (336 S. Washington Street). At about 3 a.m. on Monday, August 15, two suspects entered the business by shattering a window and then stole $1,200 worth of products.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing a red-colored hoodie, black pants, a COVID-19 face mask, and gloves. The other suspect is described as a male who was wearing all black clothing, a COVID-19 face mask, and gloves.

Anyone with information should contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711) or [email protected]fallschurchva.gov.