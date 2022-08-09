Falls Church Business News & Notes

Google Career Scholarships for Small Businesses

Google recently announced a new scholarship program to help develop employee skills and grow small businesses. The company cites technology for expanding capacity for businesses and training for attracting and retaining employees, Google is offering up to 500 scholarships per small business — worth over $100,000 in workforce training — for Google Career Certificates to train employees in data analytics, IT support, project management, user experience (UX) design, or digital marketing and e-commerce. Businesses may get the details and apply at grow.google/employee-development/?utm_source=gDigital&utm_medium=owned-blog&utm_campaign=cert-DME&utm_content=keywordblog&utm_term=. For more information on other Google certificate programs, visit https://grow.google/certificates/?utm_source=gDigital&utm_medium=owned-blog&utm_campaign=cert-DME&utm_content=keywordblog&utm_term=#?modal_active=none

Vote for Your Favorite Businesses

The finalists of the 2022 Best of Falls Church reader vote have been announced. Cast your vote now at BESTOFFC.COM. Winners will be featured in a special BEST OF FALLS CHURCH edition of the News-Press on Thursday, August 18.

RAMMYS for Anthony’s and Dungrat’s

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s 40th annual RAMMY awards were announced on Sunday. Two Falls Church restaurants were recipients of the Honorary Milestone RAMMY Award which recognizes longstanding service in the DMV. Anthony’s Restaurant, featuring Italian, Greek, and American food, received recognition for it’s 50th anniversary and Dungrat’s, serving Thai cuisine in Bailey’s Crossroads area of Falls Church for 35 years.

Inova Fairfax Hospital retains No.1 state ranking

U.S. News and World Report has released the 2022-23 Best Hospitals list with Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church in the top spot for Virginia for the second year in a row. It also received the top ranking in the Washington, DC metro area. Inova Fairfax Hospital was ranked third in Virginia for children’s hospitals and number 14 in the mid-Atlantic for children’s care. The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, had held its rank as the nation’s top hospital. U.S. News and World Report’s utilize the data from over 5,000 hospitals to rank hospitals annually.

Northrop Grumman Receives $3.3B Missile Defense Contract

Defense contractor Northrop Grumman released a press statement that it has been contracted to design, develop and sustain new capabilities for the net Ground-based Midcourse Defense Weapons Systems program at $3.3B. The ground system component will be updated using digital transformation processes to update and modernize legacy code, warfighter capabilities and incorporate the Next Generation Interceptor fleet. The program is under the Missile Defense Agency in defense against ballistic missile attacks and will be completed in Huntsville, Alabama.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at [email protected]