Press Release: Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation Welcomes Beagles from Envigo Facility

FALLS CHURCH, Va., August 8, 2022 — Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation (LDCRF) has welcomed 56 beagles to its Rescue Care Center in Falls Church, Va., from a mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. This effort is a result of the massive undertaking of the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to coordinate the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at the Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Va., which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.

In May, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Envigo RMS LLC alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility. Repeated federal inspections resulted in dozens of violations including findings that some dogs had been “euthanized” without receiving anesthesia, received inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food, and were living in unsanitary conditions.

“It takes a massive network of compassionate, expert shelters and rescues to make an operation of this scale possible,” said Lindsay Hamrick, shelter outreach and engagement director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are deeply grateful to each organization that is stepping up to find these dogs the loving homes they so deserve.”

LDCRF is honored to partner with the HSUS. Volunteers picked up the first transfer of dogs on Friday, August 5, 2022, and the rescue is now working to meet the significant medical and care needs of the beagles. LDCRF specifically agreed to receive high-need cases such as nursing dogs and their puppies, as well as senior dogs. Once observed and determined eligible, the beagles will be available for adoption.

A dedicated page for the beagles’ needs and care can be found on the rescue’s website. There are multiple ways for people to be involved including donating for care and supplies, contributing from various Wishlists, volunteering at the Rescue Care Center, fostering, adopting, and more.

“We are working hard to provide whatever support is needed for the beagles. We look forward to showing these dogs a lot of love and attention – warm beds, medical care, and forever families. We also recognize that the crisis already facing our shelters is not going to pause. Therefore, we really need support from our community, sponsors, and volunteers to sustain our work and to ensure we can continue to fulfill our mission,” said Dawn Wallace, Executive Director of Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation.

This rescue effort comes at a time when all shelters are experiencing capacity crises. LDCRF remains committed to working with its existing rescue partners to balance the needs of all dogs and cats brought into the organization. The organization depends on assistance from the community to help homeless pets find their way into loving homes through rescue and adoption. LDCRF has saved more than 40,000 dogs and cats since its founding in 2001.