Daugherty to Join Oak Street Elementary as Principal

Following an extensive search and recommendation of a search panel, the Falls Church City Public Schools School Board is appointing Ms. Karim Daugherty as the new principal of Oak Street Elementary School. Ms. Daugherty is finishing her ninth year as principal of Beech Tree Elementary School in Fairfax County, Virginia.
“I couldn’t be more pleased that Ms. Daugherty has agreed to be principal of Oak Street Elementary School,” said Superintendent Peter Noonan. “Her experience as a principal for the last nine years, strength and knowledge of high-quality instructional practice, and ability to establish quality relationships with staff, students and community make her a perfect match for our division. We are fortunate to have ‘landed’ Ms. Daugherty.”
“I am both honored and thrilled to serve the Oak Street Community for years to come, continuing to learn and grow as an educational leader,” Daugherty said. “Falls Church City Public Schools believes EVERY student is capable and deserving of an International Baccalaureate education, and so do I.”
Ms. Daugherty is an experienced educator with over 25 years as a teacher and administrator in Texas, New Jersey, and Fairfax County Public Schools. She began her career as an elementary teacher at Harker Heights, TX, in 1996 before moving to Virginia in 2000. She served as assistant principal of Beech Tree Elementary in 2006 before being appointed principal in 2013. She was named the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers’ “Top Rated Principal” in 2018 and has received five Fairfax County “Outstanding Principal” nominations.
The search for Oak Street’s next principal utilized an inclusive process with a selection panel of staff, administration, PTA leadership, and parents. The thoughts gathered and input on the essential qualities and characteristics of the next principal informed the final selection of Daugherty.
Ms. Daugherty earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from George Mason University and a Master’s Degree in School Administration from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas. She succeeds Dr. Paul Swanson, who was named FCCPS’ Director of Research and Strategic Evaluation earlier this summer.
The Falls Church School Board is hosting a reception for Ms. Daugherty Tuesday, August 9th at 6:30 p.m., just before the Board’s Regular Meeting.