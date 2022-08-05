Finish the Summer Strong with these DMV Area Outings

With the end of summer just around the corner, here is a list of activities to make the most of the warm weather!

Swim at the Pool

With the heat rising, a refreshing dip in the pool can be the epitome of a fun summer activity. Whether it’s at a community pool or in someone’s own backyard, swimming can be a great way to finish out the summer. With Banneker Pool and Ocean Dunes being ranked the best pools in D.C. and Virginia, this is a chance for locals to end the summer with a splash! For more information about Banneker Pool, visit dpr.dc.gov/page/banneker-pool. For more information about Ocean Dunes, visit novaparks.com/waterparks/ocean-dunes-waterpark.

Visit Rooftop Bars

After a long week at work or home, getting a drink can be a good way to cool off during the August heat. Going to a local bar, brewery or winery can allow one to catch up with friends while enjoying a beverage or two.

Recently, rooftop bars have become popular, with DC-based restaurant El Techo being ranked the best rooftop bar in the DMV area. Having a “tropical vacation-transporting design,” El Techo serves “handcrafted cocktails, Latin-inspired tapas and entrees, and plenty of vacation vibes.” For more information about El Techo, visiteltechodc.com.

Take Pictures With/Of Sunflowers

Can’t get enough of nature and flowers? Poolesville, Maryland offers the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management, which has 30 acres of sunflowers that are a food source for local wildlife.

With fruit-picking being a popular activity to take part of during the spring and summer, visiting this sunflower farm does not allow people to take the sunflowers, but rather enjoy the surrounding beauty. One may also snap a pic or two for their social media feeds! For more information about McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management, visit dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/pages/publiclands/central/mckeebeshers.aspx.

Practice Fishing

For those wanting to pick up a new hobby before summer ends, the DMV area offers free Friday Night Fishing by Anacostia Riverkeeper. This fun learning experience is offered to both adults and children alike, making it perfect for “families” and “date nights.” For more information about Anacostia Riverkeeper, visitanacostiariverkeeper.org/friday-night-fishing.

Anacostia Riverkeeper offers free fishing lessons on Friday Nights. (Photo Courtesy of Robbie O’Donnell).

Enjoy a Picnic

Taking in the outside environment with a picnic is a perfect way to catch up with friends or have a peaceful day with one’s self. Named the best “picnic spot” in the DMV area, Gravelly Point is a National Park in Arlington, with a sight of neighboring D.C.

Cara O’ Donnell, the public relations manager of Arlington Convention & Visitors Service, said Arlington parks such as Gravelly Point “are a great place not only to picnic” but also enjoy biking, kayaking or “just relaxing” with views of the planes and D.C. skyline. For more information about Gravelly Point, visit stayarlington.com/directory/gravelly-point.

Go Sailing

Want to take a picnic on the water? Float DC offers Scandinavian “picnic boats” that cruise outside of the Wharf. Offering a “fun and eco-friendly way” of sailing, picnic boats can hold about eight passengers while enjoying amenities such as electric coolers, Bluetooth speakers and biminis for shade. For more information about Float DC, visit floatdc.com.

Try Yoga

Speaking of new activities, why not try something that is good for your body, mind and soul? The DMV area offers a variety of places to practice yoga, whether it be indoors or outside. For the summer season, however, outside yoga is the best way to enjoy the sunshine and warm breeze.

District Flow Yoga is an independent, female-owned and operated yoga studio that offers various forms of yoga and meditation classes and workshops, including heated classes and sound bowl meditations. Ora Star Boncore is the studio manager of District Flow Yoga, and said their outdoor classes are a “fantastic way for people to get outdoors during the summer” as the classes are always “temperate and breezy” and purposely at times that allow people to be outdoors without overheating. For more information about District Flow Yoga, visit districtflowyoga.com.

See an Outdoor Movie

The summer of 2022 has offered many much-anticipated films, so why not enjoy them outside? Sunset Cinema at the Wharf allows families and friends to watch a variety of movies along the waterfront on the Transit Pier big screen! Movies begin at 7:30 p.m., with refreshments available for people’s enjoyment! For more information about Sunset Cinema, visitwharfdc.com/upcoming-events/2022-08-25-sunset-cinema-at-the-wharf-summer-of-soul.

Go Camping

A great way to be one with nature is spending a night or two in the great outdoors. Luckily, the DMV area has campgrounds scattered across the region. Perfect for hiking, biking and getting a breath of fresh air, camping in the summer season can give you fantastic views wherever you may be.

Phillip S. Greenwalt is the Chief of Interpretation and Education for Catoctin Mountain Park, one of the National Park Service sites in Maryland. Greenwalt said Catoctin Mountain Park offers “miles of hiking, scenic overlooks and an abundance of natural and cultural history.” He also stated that visiting a national park is “a great way to spend a summer night, escape from the city with a short drive and experience unique history.” For more information on Catoctin Mountain Park, visit nps.gov/cato/index.htm.

For those who enjoy camping, Catoctin Mountain Park includes miles of hiking and scenic overlooks. (Photo Courtesy: Phillip Greenwalt.)

Visit Murals

Recently, the D.C. area has had a spike in vivacious, eye-opening murals that can be located on the sides of buildings across the District. A great way to view many of these murals is going on a guided walking mural tour through NoMa and Union Market. The tour is guided by art curator Jason Bowers and allows people to enjoy the warm weather while also viewing awe-inducing murals. For more information about the tours, visit dcmuraltour.com.