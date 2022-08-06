Mill Creek In Final Negotiating Stages With Paragon for Movie Theaters at Founders Row

Saturday, August 6 — The Mill Creek Residential Trust, developers of the new Founder’s Row mixed use development at the intersection of W. Broad and N. West Streets in the center of the City of Falls Church, announced through a new filing with the City that it is “in the final stages of securing a lease with Paragon Theaters,” noting that “Paragon will operate a 88 7-screen movie theater, including an IMAX-similar screen with a total capacity of approximately 89 600 seats.”

This is one less screen and approximately 150 fewer seats than previously agreed to in the voluntary concessions previously agreed to by the City, so this necessitates a revised application that will be considered by the City Council this Monday night.

The plan is for Paragon to follow the multi-screen models it now operates in Del Ray Beach and Naples, Florida, Cary, North Carolina and Fredericksburg, Virginia.