Creative Cauldron Hosts Variety of Cabarets and Concerts

Juliet Lloyd is making her Creative Cauldron debut July 29th. (Photo courtesy: Juliet Lloyd)

This summer, Creative Cauldron — a non-profit professional theater in Falls Church — is offering both concerts and cabarets to the public. According to their website, Creative Cauldron “features a cabaret or concert by some of the most spectacular talent the D.C. area has to offer” every summer weekend. For those who can’t join in person, live-stream tickets are offered so one can view it online.

From the end of July to the beginning of September, cabarets and concerts include theatre reunions, debut or returning performances, cover artists and CD release parties. On July 30th, part one of the Sondheim Reunion Cabaret is taking place at the Cauldron, which includes “a mini ‘Into the Woods’ cast reunion that celebrates all things Sondheim plus other show tune and pop favorites.” Part two is on August 13th and features “another half of the Into the Woods cast” reuniting to sing Sondheim hits from shows like “Sweedney Todd,” “A Little Night Music,” “West Side Story” and more.

Juliet Lloyd, an “acclaimed” DC-based artist is making her debut performance at Creative Cauldron on July 29th. I was able to speak with Lloyd about her past and present successes as an artist.

Lloyd said her first exposure to music included playing the piano and trumpet during grade school, as well as joining an acapella group in college. It was around this time Lloyd realized “I really enjoy this and there seems to be something here.” After college, Lloyd made the decision to become a songwriter.

Lloyd said the Northern Virginia area has inspired her music career “quite a bit,” by “inspiring” her to incorporate “country flavor” into her musical style as it is often requested at her shows. The inspiration behind her songwriting “depends” on whether it’s about a “personal story or relationship” of her own, or hearing a song on Spotify that “helps her brain think creatively.” Her favorite part of being a musician is “getting to connect with people through the music,” and her two greatest accomplishments as an artist have been hearing her songs on reality shows such as “The Hills” and “The Real World,” as well as two of her new songs winning the “grand prize” at the 2022 Bernard/Ebb Songwriting Competition.

Since releasing her last album 15 years ago, Lloyd said the pandemic was a part of the reason why she decided to create another album, as she had to “take a step back,” having no “performance opportunities” for a while. She hopes that with the release of her new album “High Road,” “people hear the music and resonate with it” through streaming services and CDs. Her advice for local artists who want to follow in her footsteps is to “keep at it and really savor the small things” such as “gaining a new fan” or “striking up a friendship that leads to other opportunities.”

On August 19th and September 10th, DeCarlo Raspberry and Susan Derry make return performances to the Creative Cauldron stage. After making his Cauldron debut last spring in Iyona Blakes’ “Girls of Madison Street,” Raspberry’s “Love is Key” fills the room “with jazz, soul, gospel, classical, R&B and theatre.” Known for her debut album “I Wish It So” and performing at the Cauldron in “Into the Woods” or the Bold New Works series, Broadway actress Susan Derry is performing a solo cabaret that “you can’t miss out on.”

“Cauldron favorite” Abby Middleton is covering various songs “made famous” by Golden Age musical theatre actresses such as “Julie Andrews, Barbara Cook, Mary Martin and more in “Facing Forward & Looking Back.” Performed on August 5th, the show “borrows [musical theatre actresses’] hope, strength and insight to face both the challenges and the Golden Ages to come.” On August 6th, Leesburg-based folk group Favorite Child is holding a CD release party at Creative Cauldron. Blending “Indie Rock Lumineers and the Decemberists with feel-good favorites like Fleetwood Mac,” Favorite Child includes “stellar three-part harmonies, soaring guitar work and keyboards” that make up “the cornerstone” of their originals and covers.”

For more information about Creative Cauldron’s concerts and cabarets, visit https://www.creativecauldron.org.