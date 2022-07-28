Falls Church Business News & Notes

Crumbl Opens Tomorrow

Crumbl Cookies will celebrate their opening at the Birch and Broad location on Friday and Saturday. They are noted for an extensive menu of specialty cookies and ice cream. While flavors are rotated weekly, chocolate chip cookies will be offered daily. Cookies orders are available starting Friday, but curbside pickup and delivery will start on August 3. The official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 and is open to the public.

New to You Anniversary

Christina Novak, owner of New to You, is celebrating 30 years of business in Falls Church. Inspired by love for her daughter and a childhood of fashion expertise, the consignment boutique features designer clothing, bags and jewelry. During the pandemic, the collection expanded to include specialty gifts and unique home goods. Customers come from Georgetown, Leesburg and across the DMV and it has been recognized by NBC’s Today Show.

Virginia Tourism Grant for Small Businesses

The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) is offering a reimbursable grant program to assist small tourism-related businesses and to bolster non-peak seasonal visitation. The grant application period opens Aug. 4, 2022, with applications due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2022. Eligible applicants should be tourism-related businesses that have 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees and can include but are not limited to boutique retail shops; food trucks; attractions; craft breweries; distilleries; wineries; boutique lodging and B&Bs; outfitters; and events and festivals focused on attracting visitors during low visitation times. Submit applications at vatc.org/grants. For information and questions, please contact Staci Martin at [email protected] or call 757-390-7330.

ArtsFairfax Grant Includes Falls Church

The ArtsFairfax Project Support Grant encourages the development and advancement of the arts in Fairfax County while serving the artistic and cultural needs of Fairfax County residents. Nonprofit arts organizations based in Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, and the City of Falls Church are eligible to apply for a Project Support Grant in one of the four categories: Arts in Education, Opportunity, Partnerships, and Arts Access. The application (which can be found at artsfairfax.submittable.com/submit) is due by Friday, August 5th.

Award for Northrop’s Warden

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garettson has awarded the 2022 Wash100 Award to Kathy Warden, chair, president, and CEO of Northrop Grumman. This is the seventh time she has won what is considered the most prestigious government contracting award, for leading the capital allocation strategy and implementation and the expansion of its space systems business. Warden credited the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program and the recent launch of the James Webb Space Telescope built by a Northrop Grumman-led industry team with NASA as key to its growth. Northrop Grumman recently posted approximately $8.6 billion in sales at a three percent increase in organic sales for the 2021 fiscal year.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at [email protected]