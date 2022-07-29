Falls Church News Briefs

Public Walking Tour Monday To Present Park Avenue Plans

The public is invited to learn about the Park Avenue “Great Streets” project at a walking tour Monday, August 1 at 7 p.m., starting outside the Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave.) and lasting no longer than 90 minutes.

The tour will route along Park Avenue and stop at three key sites: the intersection of Park Avenue and N. Virginia Avenue, the intersection of Park Avenue and Little Falls Street, and the intersection of Park Avenue and Maple Avenue.

This project will transform Park Avenue from N. Virginia Avenue to N. Washington Street into a “Great Street,” as the VDOT program helping to pay for the upgrades calls the effort. That is, the promotion of “lively, attractive roadways that accommodate all modes of transportation while promoting social interaction, civic activity, and/or commerce.”

The components of this project, include undergrounding utility poles, more trees, slowing the speed limit to 20 miles per hour, raised brick intersections with bulbouts to shorten crosswalks, realigning the Maple Avenue intersection, gateway features at each end of the project, improved entrance to Cherry Hill Park, improving the intersections of Little Falls Street and Maple Avenue with W. Broad Street. Also, the city’s award-winning Farmers Market could move to Park Avenue, becoming a more accessible venue for the weekly event.

Meanwhile, a separately-funded project in the area would create a campus environment outside City Hall at the intersection of Little Falls Street and Park Avenue.

The City is using VDOT and local funds for this project. The project is currently in the preliminary design stage. Final design is scheduled to be complete in summer 2025 with construction potentially started in winter 2025 and completing in fall 2027.

Troubled Signal Lights at 2 F.C. Intersections Await Action

Two problematic signal light issues at two Falls Church intersections still await resolution, City Manager Wyatt Shields told the F.C. City Council Monday night.

The one that has been subject to considerable complaints from residents of Gresham Place, and others, at the corner of N. Washington and Gresham Place, is tied into the one a block away at N. Washington and Westmoreland and is under the control of Arlington County, which finds its current functioning completely acceptable, Shields reported, although further discussions with the county will occur.

The other issue involves the recently disabled lights at the busy Hillwood at Annandale Road intersection, which Shield said product fulfillment issues nationally are playing a role in the delayed repair of its signal controller. Those lights, Shields said, may not be repaired for up to two months.

Trash Pickup Issues Roil Some F.C. Residents

Some delayed and missed trash pickup issues involving the company contracted by the City to do the work are due to staffing shortages at that company, the F.C. Council was told at its meeting this Monday. Affected citizens are urged to call City Hall with reports.

The ADF company, which handles trash pickups all over the region, has assigned a second supervisor to help with issues in the Falls Church area, it was reported.

F.C. Council in Preliminary OK For Tax Exemption

In a Falls Church City Council action Monday, a first reading was approved for tax exemptions for three properties in the Virginia Village block of four-plex buildings adjacent S. Maple Avenue which are scheduled for sale to Wesley Housing, an affordable housing operator, once the exemptions are finally approved next month. That item was approved by the Council 7-0.