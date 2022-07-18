Falls Church Little League: F.C. Major All-Stars Win

By Erika Toman

The Falls Church Majors All-Star team ended their season last week with an exciting 8-5 win over McLean Little League.

True to form, Matteo Pipia and Luke Torres both delivered home runs in the game. Not to be outdone, Kemper Morrison had three hits. Also appearing in the box score, Griffin Wishrad, Henry Ackerman, Elijah Petty and Christopher Thompson tallied a hit each.

THE 2022 SPRING SEASON IS NOW OVER and the Falls Church Kiwanis Little League Majors “White” Team has walked away with a 8-5 win over McLean Little League. Registration for the upcoming fall season begins soon, with practices beginning in late August. (Photos: Denise Mullin)

Elijah Petty was the starting pitcher and dominated the mound with seven strikeouts throughout five innings pitched. The team ended Tournament Play with a 2-2 record while creating great memories and lifelong friendships.

This officially concludes FCKLL’s spring 2022 season. We are very proud of how hard all of the players worked, learning the game of baseball and having fun with their friends.

Special thanks to all the volunteers who make this League so special.

Next up is the fall season! Fall Ball is developmental and fun, and all are welcome.

Registration will open for boys and girls, age 4-13, in just a few days. Group practices begin in late August, and games run September 6 through October 29. Visit fckll.org for details.