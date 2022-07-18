Hearing Announcement: The Economic Toll of Gun Violence: How Our Nation Bears the Costs

A hearing before the U. S. Congress Joint Economic Committee will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. ET, in room 1300 of the Longworth House Office Building. Chairman Donald S. Beyer Jr. will preside.

Hearing: “The Economic Toll of Gun Violence: How Our Nation Bears the Costs”

Witnesses: Ms. Sarah Burd-Sharps, Senior Director for Research

Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund

New York, NY

Dr. Chethan Sathya, Pediatric General & Thoracic Surgeon,

Cohen Children’s Medical Center

Director, Northwell Health Center for Gun Violence Prevention

Assistant Professor, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra

New York, NY

Mr. Ryan Busse, Author of Gunfight

Former Firearms Industry Executive

Senior Advisor, Giffords

Kalispell, MT

Ms. Amy Swearer, Legal Fellow

The Heritage Foundation

Washington, DC

Livestream will be available via jec.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/hearings-calendar?ID=8A4CC94E-1968-40F5-95BF-A1829A1875A8.

Congressman Don Beyer is currently serving his fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Northern Virginia suburbs of the nation’s capital. In addition to his role as Chairman of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, Beyer serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means and the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, where he chairs the Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics. Previously, Beyer served as the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia and Ambassador to Switzerland, and built a successful family business over the course of four decades.

The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee is Congress’s bicameral economic think tank. It was created when Congress passed the Employment Act of 1946. Under this Act, Congress established two advisory panels: the President’s Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) and the JEC. Their primary tasks are to review economic conditions and to recommend improvements in economic policy. Chairmanship of the JEC alternates between the Senate and House every Congress.